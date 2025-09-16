bolt insurance: bolt Expands Leadership Team, Names Curtis Scott Head of Strategy and Industry Verticals

Scott will be scaling embedded insurance solutions across key industries including mobility, real estate, financial services, and connected devices

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / bolt , the insurtech with the world's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, today announced the expansion of Curtis Scott's role as Head of Strategy and Industry Verticals. Scott's elevated role is yet another signal of bolt's continued momentum in the first half of 2025, expansion of its leadership team and vision for the future.

In his new role, Scott will lead bolt's enterprise vertical strategy and North America business planning, defining go-to-market strategies, aligning product development, and scaling embedded insurance solutions across key industries-including mobility, real estate, financial services, and connected devices. His focus will be on unlocking longer-term market opportunities and driving growth across these verticals, with plans to pilot new strategies in North America and expand globally.

Scott brings more than 15 years of global experience at the intersection of insurance, technology, and mobility. Prior to joining bolt in early 2025, Scott served as Executive Vice President, Future Mobility and Digital Economy at Aon, where he helped clients harness data to generate insights that optimize risk, strategy and operations in support of their growth strategies. Scott also held roles at Lyft as Vice President, GM Core Services and Lyft Business, and Uber as Global Head of Insurance.

"Curtis has quickly proven to be instrumental to serving the many verticals bolt operates in, from mobility to financial services, and elevating his role within the company is a natural next step as we work toward our plans for the rest of 2025 and beyond," said Jon Walheim , CEO of North America for bolt. "His wealth of knowledge in the insurance sector and how it can be easily integrated into various business models and purchasing journeys will allow us to effectively drive innovation and growth for carriers, distributors, and consumers alike."

In his roles at Uber and Lyft, Scott led some of the world's largest usage-based and telematics insurance programs, building billion-dollar portfolios through global partnerships. He also helped pioneer gig economy benefits, architecting the first international protection programs for gig workers and influencing rideshare insurance policy worldwide.

Scott will be taking the stage at MOVE America on September 24 in Detroit to speak on the panel 'Insurance models: assessing risk in mobility tech'. The annual mobility event connects the entire mobility ecosystem - Automotive OEMs, fleets, CPOs, transport operators, government and cities, tech, investors, utilities, start-ups, battery manufacturers - with a focus on tech, business models and sustainable futures.

