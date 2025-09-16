ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 Reaches Capacity Ahead of Anticipated Investor-Company event.

Twenty-four Corporate Issuers and Eight Featured Companies to Participate in a Full Day of Presentations, One-on-One Meetings, and Strategic Networking.

New York, New York, Dallas, Texas, Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("ArcStone" or the "Company") today announced that it has officially reached full capacity for its upcoming growth conference this week on September 18, 2025.

Registration is now closed as Arcstone-Kingswood Growth Summit 2025 has reached full capacity. The event will be held on Thursday, September 18th, 2025, at the prestigious St. Regis Toronto, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with cocktails to follow from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit is an exclusive, invitation-only event for capital market professionals, high net worth, and institutional investors. The Growth Summit will feature a total of twenty-four presenting issuers across key industry verticals, ten featured companies joining for networking, discussions, and visibility. Attendees include institutional investors, family offices, analysts, qualified institutional buyers, pension plans, private equity, venture capital funds, high net worth and accredited investors, and portfolio managers.

The one-day conference agenda is jam-packed to include two panel discussions, company presentations, corporate kiosks, and one-on-one meetings curated via MeetMax software. This platform allows attendees to schedule multiple one-on-one meetings with presenting & feature companies optimizing the number and quality of in-person meetings with invites in a single day.

The Growth Summit aims to foster meaningful investment relationships and capital formation. Jack Bensimon, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, ArcStone, summarizes, "We are leveraging off the success from our inaugural conference last year in Toronto. This year, however, ArcStone is elevating its game by hosting ever more innovative and dynamic companies and thought leaders in a single room and day to discuss capital formation and opportunities for investment. Bensimon continues to add, "The ArcStone team has worked tirelessly in rigorously selecting the 32 presenting and featured companies, to deliver the best experience for all attendees."

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a cross-border financial services firm with offices in New York, Dallas, Toronto, and Florida, serving public and private companies with market capitalizations between $25 million and $250 million. The firm delivers strategic advisory, capital markets expertise, and global transaction execution for mid-market and growth-stage companies. The firm partners with institutional investors, family offices, and retail channels to provide tailored capital formation, M&A advisory, and corporate access, leveraging an accomplished team of industry professionals and proprietary North-South capital platforms to bridge innovative companies with opportunities across North America.

ArcStone Securities LLC, is a related company of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., is a FINRA-registered broker dealer and investment bank with a presence in New York City, Dallas, and Miami. Dedicated to servicing emerging growth microcap and small cap companies, ArcStone Securities, LLC specializes in investment banking, M&A, and strategic advisory for dynamic sectors such as technology, biotech, fintech, cybersecurity, and energy. The firm offers entrepreneurial guidance and comprehensive capital solutions to public and private clients, playing a pivotal role in connecting issuers to U.S. institutional, retail, and family office capital while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and execution.

