Human insight and autonomous agents work together to transform operations, enhance efficiency, improve safety, and unlock new value across the enterprise.

Aker BP, one of Europe's largest independent oil companies, and Cognite, the global leader in industrial AI, deepen their strategic partnership through the expanded adoption of Cognite Atlas AI,harnessing the power of AI agents to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and elevate productivity. This enhanced collaboration puts Aker BP at the forefront of leveraging agentic AI to drive significant value and transform its operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903134233/en/

Aker BP Leverages Cognite Atlas AI to Pioneer an AI-First Future in Exploration and Production

Aker BP's "AI-first strategy" was developed to help lead the energy sector into a data-driven future by seamlessly integrating AI applications within industrial settings and business objectives to innovate and deliver results across the business. This includes automating complex processes and allowing engineers to easily access industrial expertise.

"Our collaboration with Cognite on Atlas AI represents a significant leap forward in our digital transformation journey," said Paula Doyle, Chief Digital Officer, Aker BP. "This partnership underscores our commitment to a continued AI-first, data-driven approach with Cognite, embracing agentic AI to further drive efficiency, enhance decision-making, and optimize our operations across the board."

Cognite Atlas AI offers pre-built agents and a low-code workbench for building industrial AI agents, accelerating the journey towards autonomous operations. Integrated with the robust data foundation provided by Cognite Data Fusion, the collaboration supports Aker BP's span of various strategic areas where AI is being leveraged to drive significant operational advancements and value.

This AI-first partnership includes streamlining critical workflows by automating document processing for enhanced supply chain efficiency and proactive barrier management. This includes initiatives like automatic equipment registration, which has the potential to reduce a significant number of engineering hours for Aker BP. Building an AI-ready data foundation for predictive maintenance and using AI to optimize production chemistry and overall performance is also underway.

The most recent collaboration includes creating AI agents for root cause analysis (RCA). These agents identify relevant information, create cause maps, and suggest RCA steps. These agents reduce engineers' time to perform this analysis by over 70%.

"We tested other AI solutions, but they fell short," said Tor Arne Amdal, Senior Reliability Engineer at AkerBP. "What we needed was contextualized intelligence. In our industrial work, it's not enough to just have data; you need the right data, in the right context, at the right time. This combination provides the precise, reliable answers that help us make faster decisions. After testing various solutions, we chose Cognite because it could meet our specific needs for AI-supported RCA workflows."

"Aker BP's legacy isn't just about being a digital leader; it's about pioneering the future," said Francois Laborie, EVP, Strategic Projects, Cognite. "This partnership is a powerful testament to their unwavering commitment to an AI-first strategy. By merging Aker BP's deep industry expertise with Cognite's Atlas AI, we're doing more than just solving today's challenges-we're equipping them with the internal competence to scale AI across their entire business, fundamentally empowering their workforce for tomorrow."

Witness firsthand how agentic AI is transforming industrial operations and hear directly from Aker BP and other industry leaders at Cognite's Industrial AI and Data Conference Impact 2025.

About Aker BP

Aker BP is a company engaged in exploration, field development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company operates the field centres Valhall, Ula, Edvard Grieg/Ivar Aasen, Alvheim, and Skarv, and is a partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. Measured in production, Aker BP is one of the largest independent oil companies in Europe.

About Cognite

Cognite makes GenAI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Cognite Atlas AI

Cognite Atlas AI unlocks the full potential of industrial data, empowering teams to make faster, more confident decisions and accelerate operational efficiency and innovation at scale. Cognite Atlas AI includes a growing library of preconfigured agents, a low-code agent builder, purpose-built industrial tools, and a curated selection of LLMs with benchmarking. It also utilizes the real-time OT, IT, and engineering data in Cognite Data Fusion, ensuring that agents deliver accurate, traceable, and trustworthy results for industrial workflows.

To learn more about enabling agents for industry, please see the "Cognite Atlas AI" Definitive Guide to Industrial Agents and visit https://www.cognite.com/en/product/atlas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903134233/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Michelle Holford, VP of Global PR

michelle.holford@cognite.com