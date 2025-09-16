Aprimo, the leader in digital asset management and content operations solutions, today announced its latest release: Future-Ready Content Operations. This milestone introduces advanced AI-driven automation, reimagined asset discovery, integrated personalization, and strategic planning enhancements. The new capabilities help enterprises impact marketing and customer engagement with greater speed, scale, and accountability.

Marketing teams are facing major inefficiencies. A 2022 study by Forrester estimates 65% of customer content goes unused due to findability, relevance, and quality issues. Brands must create assets at scale, deliver across every channel, prove ROI, and maintain compliance. Aprimo's Future-Ready Content Operations gives enterprises the tools to succeed and bridge the gaps between strategy and execution, human creativity and automation, and personalization and compliance.

"Enterprises everywhere face the reality of doing more with less. They must deliver engaging, personalized experiences while navigating tighter budgets, increasing complexity, and heightened regulatory scrutiny," said Prabhakar Gopalan, President and Chief Operating Officer at Aprimo. "Aprimo already delivers world-class results in its platform e.g. 72% increase in asset discoverability, 48% higher content reuse, and more than 70% increase in employee productivity with our AI agents. With this release, customers will see even more time or cost savings as well as improvements in conversions and campaign metrics."

The new release expands Aprimo's platform across four key areas:

Agentic Automation: Aprimo's AI Agents already reduce manual workloads and accelerate delivery for hundreds of brands. New features like Predictive Metadata Dashboard provide transparency into AI-driven enrichment, while Production Agents automate image transformations which can be triggered using rules or APIs from any workflow or system. A new capability in Compliance Agents validates content against approved claims libraries, reducing risk and speeding approvals in regulated industries like healthcare.

Reinvented Asset Discovery: Aprimo's next-generation discovery engine uses AI-driven semantic search to deliver faster, more accurate results than any other DAM system. New capabilities including Smart Facets, and the Compass navigation assistant, make asset retrieval faster and more intuitive. Smart Facets automatically direct users to an asset or recommend intelligent filters based on a natural language understanding of the search intent. Compass, on the other hand, acts as an assistant in the Aprimo UX, guiding users on the most relevant next steps or workflows for them to navigate to. These innovations empower teams to minimize workflow friction and increase productivity.

Personalize with Purpose: Aprimo's latest release brings the worlds of DAM and marketing personalization even closer together. Capabilities such as Content Gap Insights and Personalization Tags ensure DAM assets directly align with audience intent and personalization needs. This enables teams to maximize asset reuse, sharpen targeting, and optimize campaign ROI.

Plan with Confidence: Enhancements to Aprimo Plan include calendar filters by content plan, linked work requests, and expanded 6 and 12 month views. These features connect planning with execution, giving global teams clarity across campaigns and long-term initiatives.

"All the capabilities are the foundation for how enterprises will transform their content operations to meet tomorrow's challenges," Gopalan added. "By seamlessly integrating automation, discovery, personalization, and planning, Aprimo gives marketing leaders the ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences at scale."

Aprimo's new capabilities also underscore the company's growing competitive edge in DAM and content operations. While many providers focus narrowly on asset storage or introducing basic AI features, Aprimo offers an end-to-end platform that unites strategy, content creation, compliance, and delivery. With innovations like Compass-guided discovery, predictive metadata dashboards, and automated compliance checks, Aprimo continues to extend the gap between its offering and those of other competitors. These product developments help enterprises future-proof their operations and outperform competition.

Future-Ready Content Operations is available immediately to Aprimo customers worldwide.

For more details, visit www.aprimo.com.

About Aprimo

Aprimo's AI-powered content operations platform helps your teams spend their time and effort on content and marketing strategies that drive business outcomes and reach customers in the right channels. Recognized by Gartner, Forrester and IDC for its digital asset management and productivity management software, Aprimo has been named the leading vendor in multiple analyst reports due to its continued innovation in AI and vision for generative AI solutions. Learn more at www.aprimo.com.

