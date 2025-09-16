Founded by Arm and industry partners, PSA Certified will continue to evolve under GlobalPlatform's governance as the trusted global standard for secure connected devices

GlobalPlatform announced today it will assume governance of PSA Certified, the global security certification scheme launched by Arm and key partners in 2019. In this next phase of growth, GlobalPlatform-the global standards organization for secure digital services and devices-will drive further collaboration, broader industry participation, and greater regulatory alignment for PSA Certified.

Since its launch, PSA Certified has become a globally adopted framework that helps manufacturers and developers build secure connected products based on a Root of Trust. It aligns key security components-such as device identity, cryptography, attestation, and secure boot-with certification needs, regulatory requirements, and global best practices. To date, more than 250 products spanning silicon, software, and devices-have been certified under the scheme.

Under the terms of the agreement, PSA Certified will continue to evolve under the direction of a new Working Group within GlobalPlatform, which will be chaired by Rob Coombs, director of Market Strategy, Architecture and Technology Group at Arm. This new structure allows a greater number of industry stakeholders to contribute to the scheme's ongoing development. As a long-standing member of GlobalPlatform, Arm will continue to promote and use PSA Certified. The PSA Certified brand, certification levels, and evaluation methodology will remain unchanged.

"As new security regulations for connected devices come into force around the world, the time is right to bring PSA Certified into GlobalPlatform," said Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere, Executive Director of GlobalPlatform. "Our focus will be on ensuring the scheme remains open, collaborative, and responsive to evolving policy. This move furthers GlobalPlatform's mission of aligning technical frameworks and accelerating adoption across an expanding number of critical industry sectors. This progress is only possible through industry collaboration and a shared commitment to building trusted digital security frameworks."

"Since founding PSA Certified over six years ago, Arm has seen the power of openness and collaboration in driving security best practice across the industry," said Paul Williamson, SVP and GM, IoT Line of Business at Arm. "As compute becomes more distributed and AI moves to the edge, the need for scalable, measurable security is only increasing. PSA Certified remains central to how we enable our partners to meet that demand, and the transfer to GlobalPlatform marks a significant milestone to all involved-ensuring broader industry stewardship, independent governance, and continued global reach."

GlobalPlatform develops secure technologies, open specifications, and certifications that are used by billions of consumers every day to secure digital services and devices across sectors such as IoT, mobile, automotive, identity, and payments. Under GlobalPlatform's governance, PSA Certified will benefit from even greater transparency, broader industry participation, and more structured alignment with global regulations.

PSA Certified's Level 2 and 3 assurance levels are based on the SESIP (Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms) framework-a European standard (EN 17927) maintained by GlobalPlatform. SESIP enables IoT manufacturers to conduct reusable cybersecurity evaluations across different IoT products and platforms, helping manufacturers demonstrate conformance with new regulations such as the EU's Cyber Resilience Act.

About GlobalPlatform

GlobalPlatform is a technical standards organization that enables the efficient launch and management of innovative, secure-by-design digital services and devices, which deliver end-to-end security, privacy, simplicity, and convenience to users. It achieves this by providing standardized technologies and certifications that empower technology and service providers to develop, certify, deploy, and manage digital services and devices in line with their business, security, regulatory and data protection needs. GlobalPlatform technologies are used in billions of smart cards, smartphones, wearables and other connected and IoT devices.

GlobalPlatform standardized technologies and certifications are developed through effective industry-driven collaboration, led by multiple diverse member companies working in partnership with industry and regulatory bodies and other interested parties from around the world.

