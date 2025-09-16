New product delivers protection, growth potential, and flexibility powered by a digital platform that streamlines the client and advisor experience

Triangle Life Insurance Co. Ltd.1 ("Triangle Life") announces today the launch of Triangle Global Harmony ("Global Harmony"), a flexible premium indexed universal life (IUL) insurance product designed to address the long-term protection and cash value accumulation needs of high-net-worth (HNW) clients.

Developed in response to strong client and advisor demand, Global Harmony combines significant protection levels, competitive pricing, and well-known features delivered through a digital service model that streamlines the client journey and empowers advisors. Global Harmony will be offered exclusively through independent HNW brokers and advisors, and all policies must be owned by entities, such as a trust, private investment company, or a similar estate planning vehicle.

KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

Protection for what matters most: Offers significant levels of coverage for HNW goals including family lifestyle, wealth transfer, legacy planning, and business continuity.

Growth potential with choice and flexibility: Clients can choose from an Indexed Account linked to the S&P 500® offering upside potential with a Fixed Account providing stability, or a combination of both tailored to their individual goals and risk appetite.

Downside protection and guarantees: Helps safeguard against market volatility through built-in features like guaranteed minimum interest rates and a cumulative guarantee, designed to preserve policy value and provide long-term financial security.

Flexibility clients expect and more: Provides expected flexibility, including adjustable coverage levels, flexible premiums, and multiple death benefit options. Plus, it provides additional flexibility such as the ability to add new Indexed Accounts without changing the Contract, as well as a choice for death benefit proceeds to be paid in either a lump sum or instalments.

Fast Track Underwriting for speed and convenience: Designed to save time for clients and advisors, Global Harmony offers a streamlined process for qualifying policies with requirements tied to the Sum Assured amount reducing unnecessary steps and accelerating the path to coverage.

The announcement follows Triangle Life recently securing its next stage of growth investment. The launch of Global Harmony is part of the company's broader strategy to transform the HNW life insurance experience with a modern approach rooted in advisor and client needs.

Niall O'Hare, CEO, Triangle Life said:

"Advisors are at the heart of how we deliver value. With Global Harmony, we're providing more than a product we're delivering a total solution. By pairing our IUL design with a modern digital platform, we make it easier for advisors to deliver smarter outcomes faster and drive long-term success. With a team rich in industry expertise and a mindset of fresh thinking, Triangle Life is built on a deep understanding of evolving high-net-worth needs."

Merrilyn Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer, Triangle Life commented:

"Global Harmony is designed with advisors in mind clear, competitive, and backed by digital tools that reduce friction in the process. It's about equipping advisors with a solution that not only meets client needs but also helps them grow their business with confidence."

Headquartered in Bermuda, a global financial centre for insurance and reinsurance, Triangle Life's sole focus is to serve the HNW market.

ABOUT TRIANGLE LIFE

Triangle Life is a Bermuda-based life insurance company providing solutions for HNW individuals their families and businesses to meet today's client needs, as well as the transition to tomorrow's demands and expectations. It is uniquely focused on solving the complexities of global wealth succession to enable HNW individuals to bestow a legacy aligned with their personal vision, goals and values.

S&P 500® DISCLAIMER

The "S&P 500®" is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by Triangle Life Insurance Co Ltd. S&P®, S&P 500®, SPX®, SPY®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Triangle Life Insurance Co Ltd. Triangle Global Harmony is not sponsored or, sold by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500®.

1 Triangle Global Harmony is an indexed universal life insurance policy underwritten and issued in Bermuda by Triangle Life Insurance Co Ltd., a company incorporated in Bermuda and registered as a Class C insurer pursuant to the terms of the Insurance Act 1978 and related regulations. Life insurance policies contain terms, exclusions, and limitations. This material is a general description presented only for informational purposes. It should not be interpreted as a recommendation, product offer, or investment, legal, or tax advice.

