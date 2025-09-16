New integration brings visitor check-in, room booking, and interactive workplace maps to Neat's line of devices

Envoy, a workplace technology organization that makes it simple to run secure, compliant, and connected workplaces across every location, today announced an expansion of its device ecosystem with the addition of Neat's award-winning devices. The integration enables companies to deliver a polished, intuitive onsite experience, everything from checking in guests to reserving meeting rooms, directly from Neat Pad, Neat Frame, and Neat Board.

This announcement builds on Envoy's growing roster of device integrations designed to meet workplace leaders where they are. As hybrid work becomes the norm, organizations are looking for solutions that eliminate friction and connect previously siloed systems. By pairing intelligent workplace software with collaboration-ready hardware from Neat and other partners, Envoy helps companies deliver seamless onsite experiences that improve visibility and productivity.

Starting today, customers can:

Reserve rooms in a tap using Envoy Rooms on Neat Pad





using Envoy Rooms on Neat Pad Help people find what they need fast with interactive maps on Neat Board





with interactive maps on Neat Board Welcome and screen visitors from a Neat Frame kiosk using Envoy Visitors





"Workplace tech should be invisible, working in the background to make the day feel smooth and intuitive," said Mort Jensen, Global Head, Channels Partnerships of Envoy. "Our ecosystem strategy ensures that Envoy works on the devices companies already love. Neat's beautifully designed devices, alongside our other hardware partners, make it easier for organizations to create high-impact onsite experiences without adding friction for employees or facilities teams."

"At Neat, we're passionate about creating beautifully simple technology that removes friction and brings people together, no matter where they work," said Hellene Garcia, VP of Emerging Products at Neat. "Our partnership with Envoy aligns perfectly with that mission. By combining our intuitive devices with Envoy's leading workplace platform, we're helping companies build smarter, safer, and more seamless office experiences that empower people to thrive in today's flexible work environment."

Behind the scenes, Envoy captures workplace data in real time, from occupancy analytics and meeting room usage to visitor trends and emergency check-ins, giving leaders the insights they need to make smarter space and staffing decisions. By expanding its device ecosystem with partners like Neat, Envoy helps businesses reduce friction, increase visibility, and support safe, productive workplaces.

The integration is available to all Envoy customers starting today, with additional functionality rolling out this May. To learn more or get started, visit envoy.com.

About Envoy

Envoy builds workspace management technology that makes it simple to run secure, compliant, and connected workplaces across every location. Over 16,000 workplaces and properties around the world rely on Envoy to create great experiences for employees and visitors while meeting safety, security, and compliance needs at scale. From corporate headquarters and labs to manufacturing sites, Envoy powers the places where people work best together.

Learn more at envoy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916043340/en/

Contacts:

Molly Hanrahan

10Fold for Envoy

envoy@10fold.com