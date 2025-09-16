Behavox, the AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced the general availability of its proprietary GPU-powered AI Risk Policies (AIRPs). This release further strengthens Behavox's position as the most advanced and trusted partner for delivering consistent value and efficiency to its customers.

The GPU-powered Behavox AI Risk Policies build on the already proven success of Behavox's CPU-based AIRPs, which have consistently reduced alerts by up to 80%+ compared to traditional lexicon-driven methods. With the new GPU-powered release, customers see an additional average 60% reduction in alerts beyond that benchmark, alongside an improvement in true positive detection rates to over 90%

Crucially, these performance gains come at no additional cost to customers, reinforcing Behavox's commitment to lowering the total cost of ownership of compliance programs.

Behavox's proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) gives customers full transparency, explainability, and control, which is unlike open-source reliant vendors. The models have undergone rigorous model risk and governance testing and have already been submitted in customer filings to regulators.

This makes Behavox's GPU-powered AI Risk Policies the only compliance models that have been independently vetted by governance teams, monitors, consultants, and regulatory bodies underscoring their suitability for the world's most highly regulated markets.

Global Language Benchmarks

Behavox's GPU models deliver consistently high recall across 15+ languages, including regional and accent variations, enabling compliance teams to operate globally with confidence:

Language Average Recall English 89.71% Spanish 87.61% Japanese 93.24% French 93.81% Danish 94.52% German 93.22% Swedish 94.89% Italian 93.56% Portuguese 94.10% Chinese 94.66% Korean 95.20% Hindi 93.89% Indonesian 94.37% Vietnamese 93.41% Tagalog 94.37%

Paving the Way for the Future

Available to all customers today

Self-service install and validation

Expansion to 50+ languages in the next release

The adoption of GPU infrastructure lays the groundwork for holistic surveillance, including the upcoming release of integrated trade surveillance.

"Compliance teams face mounting budgetary pressures while striving for efficiency," said Manish Kumar, Head of Product Management at Behavox. "Our GPU-powered models significantly reduce alert fatigue while raising detection quality delivering more value without additional cost."

Organizations can request a free trial of Behavox Pathfinder to independently validate the performance of GPU-backed AI Risk Policies. Request a demo at behavox.com/demo.

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses. Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM enables users to ask and answer questions without becoming domain experts, technologists, or data scientists.

Our global client base includes banks, hedge funds, commodities firms, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions empower them to:

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Turn big data into revenue

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

