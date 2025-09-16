Nintex, a global leader in AI-powered process automation and application development, today announced the launch of its new Nintex Partner Program, designed to empower partners to grow their business, deliver greater value to customers, and capitalize on the rising demand for intelligent process automation and AI-powered business orchestration. Additionally, the company announced the appointment of Brian Kuettel as Global Head of Partner Strategy and Sales. In this role, Kuettel will lead the company's global partner organization, driving strategic alignment, go-to-market acceleration, and long-term growth with channel and technology partners around the world.

From economic uncertainty to software consolidation to the rapid pace of AI advancement, business and IT leaders are facing a shifting business landscape that requires AI-powered business process orchestration. Partners extend Nintex's ability to deliver business process orchestration solutions tailored to the industry-specific challenges faced by mid-market organizations. By combining deep domain expertise with the Nintex platform, partners help customers modernize operations, strengthen governance, and accelerate transformation with confidence.

The new Nintex Partner Program represents a foundational step in Nintex's recommitment to being a partner-centric company and providing partners with the resources and support needed to unlock growth with Nintex. It introduces an enhanced partner experience, a modernized portal, deeper education and support to help partners build industry-specific solutions, and a refreshed incentives model to unlock greater opportunity and mutual long-term success.

"Nintex has always been partner-powered," said Brian Kuettel, Head of Partner Strategy and Sales at Nintex. "We're entering a new era where customers aren't just looking for point solutions they're looking for platforms that can orchestrate work across people, systems, and AI. This program makes it easier for partners to meet that demand by building, selling, and delivering high-value solutions on the Nintex platform."

Nintex's partner ecosystem spans resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, technology partners, and ISVs all of whom play a critical role in helping customers streamline operations, accelerate transformation, and navigate the challenges of SaaS sprawl, legacy complexity, and shifting workforce dynamics.

"The new Nintex Partner Program is exciting and should prompt every automation consultant to reevaluate how Nintex is leveraged in their portfolio. It reflects exactly what the partners need a well-thought-out partner program that enables partners to grow and thrive while selling Nintex," said Kevin Schaal, CEO of AiGS, a Nintex Premier Partner. "Our customers are under pressure to simplify technology investments, improve ROI, and embrace AI responsibly. With the Nintex platform, we can help our customers build AI-powered solutions that address these priorities head-on, while scaling innovation and driving measurable business outcomes."

Highlights of the new Nintex Partner Program include:

Focused partner tiers with expanded benefits: Partners will be supported through a new tiering model aligned to their business model, go-to-market approach, and level of engagement. Eligible partners will gain access to enhanced enablement that helps them build solutions faster, increase co-selling opportunities into specific industry segments, and expanded benefits designed to drive performance and growth.

Partners will be supported through a new tiering model aligned to their business model, go-to-market approach, and level of engagement. Eligible partners will gain access to enhanced enablement that helps them build solutions faster, increase co-selling opportunities into specific industry segments, and expanded benefits designed to drive performance and growth. Dedicated support for solution-building and AI readiness: As demand grows for AI-enabled solutions, Nintex is equipping partners with tools, training, and technical guidance to build intelligent workflows and business orchestration solutions tailored to customers' unique needs.

As demand grows for AI-enabled solutions, Nintex is equipping partners with tools, training, and technical guidance to build intelligent workflows and business orchestration solutions tailored to customers' unique needs. Updated Nintex Partner Portal: A modernized, digital-first experience enables partners to manage their relationship with Nintex in one place. The portal includes self-serve access to sales tools, training resources, marketing campaigns, technical documentation, and support all designed to help partners go to market faster and more effectively.

A modernized, digital-first experience enables partners to manage their relationship with Nintex in one place. The portal includes self-serve access to sales tools, training resources, marketing campaigns, technical documentation, and support all designed to help partners go to market faster and more effectively. Enhanced incentives and growth accelerators: From opportunity registration bonuses to joint marketing programs, the new program includes an expanded incentive framework to help partners unlock new revenue streams, scale customer impact, and differentiate their services.

This next-generation partner program builds on Nintex's long-standing commitment to partner success, with thousands of organizations already driving innovation and efficiency through the Nintex platform. The new Nintex Partner Program will begin rolling out globally in phases starting in October 2025.

To learn more or become a Nintex Partner, visit nintex.com/partners.

