Aera Technology, creator of the first decision intelligence agent, Aera, and a leader in decision intelligence, today announced that it is enabling global enterprises to optimize supply and demand across value chains and achieve waste reductions of up to 20%. With Aera, companies are executing real-time decisions that reduce excess and obsolescence risks from aging inventory and obsolete components to products at risk of spoilage. The result is improved business performance and measurable sustainability impact.

Excess and obsolete (E&O) inventory continues to erode value across supply chains, tying up capital, generating waste, and fueling inefficiencies. From consumer goods to high-tech manufacturing, the challenge is the same: effectively managing inventory that exceeds demand, expires before use, or becomes obsolete due to newer components or shifting market needs. This locks up working capital, impacts service levels, and produces avoidable waste.

AstraZeneca, a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, is using Aera decision intelligence to scale operations and accelerate clinical trial planning and supply chain execution in a complex, fast-changing environment. The organization is enabling smarter, data-driven decisions to reduce waste across inventory, purchasing, and manufacturing where the potential for impact is greatest.

Aera Skills for Waste Management

Aera Skills, composable capabilities that digitize decisions and orchestrate decision-making processes for any business function, equip Aera to understand, recommend, act, and learn. They can be configured for any specific decision needs and adapt as conditions change.

Aera Skills for waste management are delivering measurable results across industries by:

Redirecting at-risk inventory to reduce spoilage and obsolescence

Optimizing logistics to minimize excess shipments and emissions

Aligning sustainability goals with intelligent decision execution

Reducing plastic waste and improving supply chain circularity

Aera Skills in Action

Inventory Aging Management Skill : Detects surplus and obsolescence risks across material, production, and inventory plans and recommends actions such as throttling supply, shaping demand, or reallocating stock, to mitigate potential losses

: Detects surplus and obsolescence risks across material, production, and inventory plans and recommends actions such as throttling supply, shaping demand, or reallocating stock, to mitigate potential losses Supply Chain Loss Prevention Skill: Identifies planned production likely to create surplus or obsolete inventory and recommends proactive adjustments, such as order cuts or cancellations, to prevent losses

Identifies planned production likely to create surplus or obsolete inventory and recommends proactive adjustments, such as order cuts or cancellations, to prevent losses Supply Chain Loss Mitigation Skill: Detects inventory at risk and suggests prioritized mitigation actions, like reallocation or product discounts, to minimize losses and preserve inventory value

Detects inventory at risk and suggests prioritized mitigation actions, like reallocation or product discounts, to minimize losses and preserve inventory value Inventory Rebalancing Skill : Detects inventory imbalances and suggests optimized stock transfers across regions, plants, and warehouses that balance transportation cost, service, and potential write-offs

: Detects inventory imbalances and suggests optimized stock transfers across regions, plants, and warehouses that balance transportation cost, service, and potential write-offs Demand Sensing Skill: Integrates real-time sales signals, customer order patterns, and external data to quickly detect and recommend actions in response to demand shifts

Integrates real-time sales signals, customer order patterns, and external data to quickly detect and recommend actions in response to demand shifts Material Risk Management Skill: Monitors material availability and demand shifts in real time, recommending actions that reduce excess inventory and improve cash flow

"We are preventing massive waste and loss at global scale by optimizing and orchestrating decisions across complex enterprise value chains," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Aera Technology. "Beyond solving today's inefficiencies, Aera enables companies to use decision intelligence and stay competitive in a digital, AI world."

Sustainable, Intelligent Enterprises

With Aera, enterprises are equipped with always-on AI that continuously analyzes data, models potential outcomes, recommends actions, and automates execution while continually learning and improving. This is reshaping operations and providing the foundation for self-healing supply chains and self-driving enterprises.

