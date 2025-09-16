CONVENE HOSPITALITY GROUP ANNOUNCED AS PARENT COMPANY FOR CONVENE AND ETC.VENUES

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) was today announced as the parent company entity of Convene, an award-winning lifestyle hospitality brand that designs and operates premium meeting and event venues as well as flexible office space, and etc.venues, a contemporary hospitality brand that operates a network of venues designed to serve small offsite meetings, corporate trainings, and conferences. This strategic move allows the organization to chart its next chapter as a global hospitality group comprising multiple lifestyle brands.

CHG unites an existing portfolio of brands while providing a vision and structure to scale the platform through the addition of new brands in the future. Focused on creating the places and experiences that bring people together, CHG designs, develops, and operates hospitality-driven destinations to host gatherings of all kinds - ranging from corporate meetings to immersive brand activations, multiday conferences, private dinners, and social events. Ryan Simonetti, CEO and co-founder of Convene, will serve as President and CEO of CHG.

"The formation of Convene Hospitality Group is the culmination of our 16-year experience serving the meetings and events industry with a hospitality-first mindset," said Simonetti. "We've listened to our clients, conducted market research, and have constantly iterated on our approach to ensure we were meeting the needs of our users in a meaningful way. Through our diligence, we uncovered multiple unique industry segments - ranging from tentpole experiential events and product launches to internal team offsites - and we are committed to serving the full spectrum of the meetings and events market utilizing a multi-brand approach. Convene Hospitality Group allows us to leverage our expertise, global scale, and distribution to operate a growing house of brands."

Brands under CHG share a singular vision: to cultivate environments where connections grow, organizations flourish, and every gathering promotes presence and purpose. While each brand will cater to different industry segments and use cases - Convene for premium, full-service meetings and events; etc.venues for smaller, simple, turnkey meetings and corporate trainings; and potential additional brands for remaining segments - each will serve as a partner, not just a place, for clients, providing all the resources needed to host impactful gatherings, including on-site catering, in-room AV, production services, and planning support.

Added Simonetti, "While proven in other hospitality verticals, there is no venue provider doing what we're doing at the scale in which we're doing it; with Convene Hospitality Group, we're redefining the meeting and events world. And in an industry ripe for both organic growth and consolidation, CHG allows us to acquire, nurture, and grow existing brands and also create and incubate new ones; we're incredibly excited for this next chapter."

The formation of CHG comes at a time where in-person experiences are more sought out than ever and businesses are increasing their investment in high-impact events as an extension of building culture. There is something magical about being together in person, especially in a digital-first world, and CHG provides a global platform to make sourcing venues for different event types seamless. Across brands, there is a human-centric, anticipatory, and intentional service model that delivers an exceptional experience for clients and guests alike.

CHG is the largest single provider of dedicated meeting and event venues in the U.S. and UK and has a growing footprint of flexible office space; across its brands, it has a network of 38 locations spanning nine global cities with additional new venues under development. CHG venues go beyond space, fostering experiences rooted in belonging, guided by hospitality, and designed to bring people together time and again.

