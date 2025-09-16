VivoPower International PLC: VivoPower to Procure XRP at up to 65% Discount by Exchanging Mined Tokens from Expanded Digital Asset Mining Fleet

VivoPower's Caret digital asset mining arm to expand its mining fleet with bulk discounts negotiated

Mined tokens will be exchanged into XRP, delivering an effective 65% discount, based on current market prices

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (the "Company"), a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ with an XRP-centric treasury strategy, today announced that its digital asset mining unit, Caret Digital, has secured bulk discounts on additional mining rigs and will expand its proof of work mining operations.

With increasing prices across the digital asset mining complex, the economics of mining have improved further. VivoPower will continue to exchange mined tokens into XRP as part of its dual-pronged treasury strategy. A key objective of this strategy is to secure XRP exposure at the lowest average cost possible, through a combination of token swapping from digital asset mining activities and by purchasing Ripple Lab shares. VivoPower will dynamically manage asset allocation as part of its portfolio management processes.

About VivoPower

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is undergoing a strategic transformation into the world's first XRP-focused digital asset enterprise. The Company's new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets, including via Ripple Labs equity as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

