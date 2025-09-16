Mindbreeze, a leading global provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with EBHAR, a leading consulting firm in data and analytics, to optimize the progress of AI innovation in the Kingdom.

"Our partnership with EBHAR is a critical step in sharing our vision of intelligent, responsible AI innovation on a global scale. Together, we are showing how intelligent technology can be transformative and trustworthy, empowering organizations worldwide to harness knowledge with confidence and purpose, while ensuring it remains ethical and secure." Daniel Fallmann, CEO and Founder of Mindbreeze.

With a strong focus on enabling data-driven innovation, EBHAR helps organizations unlock value and insights through advanced AI models, machine learning frameworks, and scalable data governance solutions. This new partnership will combine EBHAR's regional expertise and implementation capabilities with Mindbreeze's intelligent search and insight engine, creating a powerful synergy that empowers organizations to surface and act on critical information faster. Together, the two companies will deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance decision-making, streamline operations, and accelerate innovation across industries.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Mindbreeze, a global leader in enterprise search and insight solutions," said Mohammad Shaban, CEO of EBHAR. "Our mission is to drive innovation through cutting-edge artificial intelligence and data-driven transformation, and by joining forces with Mindbreeze, we are expanding our ability to deliver intelligent solutions that empower organizations with deeper insights and faster decision making."

As part of this commitment to advancing enterprise intelligence, Mindbreeze's Insight Workplace demonstrates how AI-powered environments can enhance collaboration and accelerate digital transformation. Built on Mindbreeze InSpire, the Insight Workplace uses advanced AI agents to retrieve relevant information from diverse company data sources in real time. By overcoming data silos, it makes knowledge more accessible and actionable, helping organizations save time on both complex tasks and routine processes while providing teams with a stronger foundation for business-critical decisions. Designed to mirror natural human communication, the Insight Workplace allows employees to interact with company data as if they were consulting a knowledgeable colleague.

About EBHAR

EBHAR is a Riyadh-based IT consultancy founded in 2009, dedicated to enabling data-driven transformation and innovation across the Middle East. The team of experts delivers end-to-end services in artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced analytics, data governance, and enterprise systems integration. We partner with leading organizations to develop and deploy scalable AI solutions that improve decision-making, optimize operations, and drive sustainable growth. EBHAR blends strategic insight and technical excellence to help businesses harness the full potential of their data and accelerate digital progress.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise intelligence, with headquarters in Europe and the United States. Mindbreeze InSpire redefines how organizations access and utilize information. Powered by advanced AI, it transforms complex data into actionable insights, seamlessly connecting and analyzing information across systems.

Unlike traditional solutions, our AI agents deliver hyper-relevant, context-aware insights tailored to unique business needs, enabling smarter, faster decision-making. With unmatched integration capabilities, data security, and automation at its core, Mindbreeze InSpire maximizes the value of your information ecosystem while driving innovation.

Trusted by industry leaders and recognized for our cutting-edge technology, Mindbreeze leads the way in unlocking new dimensions of enterprise intelligence.

Learn more at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mindbreeze.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250916768992/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ulrike Kogler

+43 732 606162-0

pr@mindbreeze.com