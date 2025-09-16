Company "Combines Strong Delivery with a Credible Ambitious Roadmap" as Fosway Identifies AI Reality vs Vendor Hype

Phenom, an applied AI company that helps organisations hire faster, develop better and retain longer, has been distinguished as an AI and automation leader with proven live customer delivery and advanced roadmap maturity. The position sets Phenom's AI and automation apart from many vendors still focused on hyperbole rather than tangible results, according to the Fosway AI Market Assessment for Talent Acquisition.

"Despite widespread claims of AI-enhanced functionality across talent acquisition vendors, only 27% of mapped AI features are actually live with customers," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "This significant gap between marketing promises and reality means buyers cannot rely on product roadmaps and must demand visibility and evidence. Those vendors with genuinely live AI capabilities not only possess a competitive advantage but can deliver critical differentiation for companies across employer branding, recruitment marketing, candidate engagement, filtering, assessment and onboarding."

AI Built for Depth, Impact and Scalability

Phenom's applied AI and automation is designed to meet the specific use cases, compliance requirements, and complexities of global organisations across industries. This integrated approach delivers deep functionality to address talent acquisition needs within the context of the organisation's greater hiring goals.

Phenom's proprietary AI and Automation Maturity Model framework provides guidance for AI implementation and adoption enabling organisations to gradually move from light usage to fully integrated processes. This drives faster adoption, higher ROI and real-time alignment between hiring teams and business goals. Phenom's AI-driven platform ensures that every feature works together seamlessly to accelerate hiring, improve decision-making and deliver better experiences throughout the talent lifecycle.

AI Innovation Driving Measurable Results

Phenom continues to advance the industry's most comprehensive AI-powered platform. With innovations in Generative and Agentic AI for sourcing, engaging, screening, and interviewing candidates, Phenom empowers employers to attract, hire and onboard talent more efficiently.

Global customers have experienced significant results:

A large healthcare system reduced screening time from 20 to 8 minutes per candidate using voice agents, improving candidate-to-hire ratio from 7:1 to 3:1 with 85% completion rates

A major financial services firm decreased time to hire by 27 days using AI-powered screening, automated scheduling, and personalised campaigns, achieving 94% recruiter adoption

A leading manufacturing company used AI voice agents to cut screening time from days to 1.5 hours from first contact to completion, doubling completion rates to 90%

A global tech leader reduced offer acceptance to onboarding time by 50% using personalised automation based on location, role, and work level

"Phenom's focus has always been on practical AI applications that solve immediate talent challenges," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. "While others are making promises they can't keep, we're helping global enterprises reimagine their AI strategy and adoption with proven technology that's already deployed and driving measurable results."

In addition to a strong European presence, more than 700 companies around the world are successfully adopting Phenom's applied AI to help candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become highly productive, talent marketers engage with extreme efficiency, talent leaders optimise hiring and onboarding processes, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIT easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

To learn more about Phenom's leadership position, read the Fosway AI Market Assessment for Talent Acquisition

AI Day for HR and IT: Dive Deeper into What Differentiates Phenom AI

Phenom AI Day stands as the industry's definitive technical showcase, where thousands of HR, IT and AI professionals unite to explore sophisticated engineering frameworks that fundamentally reshape HR strategies through context-aware AI, multimodal processing, and purpose-built agents executing complex workflows across industries. As traditional workforce strategies crumble under competitive talent market pressures, Phenom leads the charge in delivering real-world AI use cases and measurable business outcomes that separate industry leaders from those destined to fall behind. Watch AI Day live or on demand. Register here.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company that helps organisations hire faster, develop better and retain longer. By uniquely combining proprietary industry-specific AI, agentic AI, automation and personalised experiences, its Intelligent Talent Experience platform helps companies fundamentally reshape their HR processes and strategies for scalable and sustainable transformation. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, Phenom takes a holistic approach that unifies the entire talent journey, augmenting human capabilities and creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and talent.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), 11 Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimising HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

