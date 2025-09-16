Andersen Consulting has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Move, a leader in IT infrastructure, managed services, and enterprise digital solutions with a presence in Norway and Sweden.

Founded in 1989, Move provides consulting services, IT solutions, and managed services. The firm's expertise spans cybersecurity, cloud solutions, server and storage solutions, network communications, and AI adoption. Move works with medium- and large-sized companies to design, implement, and operate secure, scalable, and future-ready IT environments.

"This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to create even greater value for our clients," said Roald Sannæs, managing director of Move. "With our capabilities and Andersen Consulting's global reach and expertise, we can deliver more holistic solutions, helping organizations solve today's challenges and anticipate tomorrow's opportunities."

"Move has earned a strong reputation in Norway for its technical excellence and commitment to client success," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "This collaboration will help clients navigate complexity with clarity, speed, and confidence while positioning them for sustained growth in an increasingly digital economy."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

