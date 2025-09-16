ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Announces Successful Debt Restructuring and Expanded Credit Facilities

Transaction Enhances Liquidity, Extends Maturities and Lowers Borrowing Costs to Support Continued Growth

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, today announced the successful restructuring of its existing debt facilities, securing additional flexibility and enhanced pricing terms to support the company's continued growth and strategic initiatives.

The Delayed Draw Term Loan (DDTL) financing was materially oversubscribed and was upsized from $200 million to $260 million in response to strong demand from existing lenders. As part of the deal, ALKEME was also able to double its revolving credit facility. In addition, the company reduced the margin on its debt, which will represent a significant annual savings in ongoing interest expense. The amended facilities provide the company with increased liquidity to pursue organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

"We are excited to get this deal completed as it will help us continue to execute our growth strategy," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Combined with improved structural terms, this transaction reflects the confidence our financing partners have in ALKEME's business model, growth trajectory, and long-term strategy.

"The expanded capacity and improved terms position ALKEME to execute on our vision of building one of the country's leading independent insurance platforms," added Barton. "This financing gives us the ability to further invest in technology, talent, and acquisitions that enhance the value we deliver to our clients, carriers, and partners."

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 75 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest-growing broker in its Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

