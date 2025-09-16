Saint-Gobain Achieves Significant Emissions Reductions at Life Sciences Facility in Beaverton, Michigan

Saint-Gobain's largest Life Sciences facility in North America saves nearly 11,000 tons of CO2 through the modernization of its chilled water system

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / With the modernization of its chilled water system, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences has saved nearly 11,000 tons of CO2 emissions and gained key energy savings at its plant in Beaverton, Michigan. An essential component to operations of the site, the modernization of the chilled water system has resulted in a nearly 20% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to the time period directly before the project was complete.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and with Saint-Gobain's global goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the Beaverton facility undertook a complex engineering analysis looking at system capacity, process rate and quality improvements at the site. This analysis led the facility to install two 110-ton chillers, a pump house and a piping system, resulting in a 50% increase in water cooling capacity.

"Continuous efforts to make our production processes more efficient and sustainable are key in helping us reach our sustainability goals, especially achieving net-zero carbon by 2050," said Sung Yu, CEO of Saint-Gobain Life Sciences. "I want to sincerely thank and congratulate our team in Beaverton for putting their skills and innovative minds to the service of this project, which will set an example for other locations throughout North America."

Today's announcement follows several other recent initiatives showcasing Saint-Gobain's commitment to sustainability:

In April, Saint-Gobain published the 3 rd edition of its Sustainable Construction Barometer, both in the United States and in Canada, a global survey of thoughts and opinions on sustainable construction.

In May, Saint-Gobain received a 2025 Better Practice Award from the U.S. Department of Energy for its energy management system implementation program through which more than 80 individuals belonging to 14 different business units were trained.

In July, Saint-Gobain announced the creation of a Circular Economy Program for insulation fibers in its Kansas City, Kansas and L'Anse, Michigan facilities, resulting in savings of over one and a half million pounds of waste in its first year.

Last month, through innovative production process improvements, Saint-Gobain Canada announced significant energy and water savings at its gypsum facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

With over 160 manufacturing locations in the United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's career website.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

