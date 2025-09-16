Regions Bank: Blazing a Trail: Regions Teams Up With UAB To Ignite Innovation and Opportunity

For the University of Alabama at Birmingham, community partnerships are more important than ever.

By Candace Higginbotham

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / The campus at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, or UAB, is buzzing. Classes recently began, and more than 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students are getting acquainted with new schedules, new roommates and new professors while gearing up for another productive semester.

The campus, home of the UAB Blazers, is located a mile and a half from the Regions headquarters in downtown Birmingham, and the two organizations are more than just friendly neighbors. They enjoy a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship.

"UAB is a valuable customer and community partner," said Regions Head of Community Engagement Leroy Abrahams. "They're the largest employer and the largest research institution in the state. Through education, patient care and community engagement, UAB is a major driver of innovation and economic development in our area."

It's an exciting time at UAB, beyond the start of fall semester. The university is ranked in the top 8 percent of universities by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System Authority acquired Ascension St. Vincent's Health System in central Alabama last year, which strengthens the state's health care system. But it's also a challenging time, with heightened budget concerns due to reduced federal grants, National Institutes for Health (NIH) funding and other economic factors.

Community partnerships such as the one between Regions and UAB, are more important than ever, so universities and research institutions can grow endowments and effectively withstand economic fluctuations.

Support Through Leadership

Several Regions executives serve in leadership roles at UAB, including Anil Chadha, Controller and Head of Corporate Finance at Regions. Chadha earned his bachelor's degree at UAB in business administration, and though he left Birmingham to start his career, which included obtaining an MBA at Wake Forest University, he returned to Birmingham and has remained an active and enthusiastic UAB alum.

Chadha serves on both the Finance Advisory Board of the Collat School of Business and the UAB Athletics Foundation Board, which supports and advances student athletes.

"I enjoyed my time as an undergrad at UAB, and I value the strong education and life lessons I gained during those years," Chadha said. "I'm committed to pay it forward and do what I can to ensure that future students benefit in similar ways. It's an investment in the future of Birmingham."

Dana Nolan, Head of Investor Relations at Regions, also received a bachelor's in business at UAB and currently serves on the Business Advisory Council for Collat School of Business. Head of Corporate Banking Group Brian Willman is on the board of UAB Visual and Performing Arts and Shelia Simpson, manager of the Regions UAB branch, recently joined the board of the Regions Institute for Financial Education.

"Regions and UAB are both leaders in the Birmingham community in many ways, so it makes sense that we support each other and leverage our strong relationship to make our city even better," Chadha said.

A Pipeline for Talent

Regions benefits from a strong representation of UAB graduates across various departments. Each year, the university provides a steady stream of high-potential candidates to fill key roles. The 2025 class from the Emerging Talent Program included eight interns and eight analysts from UAB.

"The Regions Finance division has greatly benefited from the recruiting efforts for UAB students," Chadha said. "Many of our managers and high-performing associates are alumni, and we're increasing the number of recruiting events, so we expect those numbers to grow."

Financial Wellness

In 2015, Regions and UAB established the Regions Institute for Financial Education (RIFE), which has become an important resource for increasing financial literacy both on the UAB campus and throughout the Birmingham community. RIFE is part of UAB's Collat School of Business and provides year-round programs and services. Dr. Stephanie Yates, the Regions Institute for Finance Education Endowed Professor, leads the program.

Tailored financial wellness sessions for undergraduates, graduate students, medical school students and MBA program participants are part of the ongoing curriculum, and events are also scheduled with UAB Athletics. RIFE also hosts youth financial education activities throughout the community. More than 40 sessions were delivered last year.

Dr. Yates and Mark Senter, Experiential and Sponsorship Marketing Program Manager at Regions and former board member of RIFE, are working together to offer four financial wellness sessions per month from September 2025 through April 2026. Special sessions tailored for student athletes will cover revenue sharing, NIL (name, image and likeness) and other relevant financial topics.

Another important program within RIFE is a collaboration with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, that delivers free tax services for qualified community members. Students from the Collat School of Business serve as interns that provide tax preparation and filing. According to Yates, 902 tax returns were filed in 2024.

"This program allows our Accounting students to develop practical professional skills while giving back to the community," Dr. Yates said. "We saw a 55 percent increase in volume year over year, which is exciting. We're responding to a need in our community while enriching the experience of students - it's a win-win."

Other RIFE programs are also making a real difference in the Birmingham community. The Live HealthSmart Alabama plan, part of UAB's Grand Challenge, brings together businesses, schools, faith-based organizations and nonprofits to improve the health of Alabamians. RIFE partnered with the Strengthen Alabama Homes program, which is a state initiative that awards grant assistance to install severe-weather protection for qualified single-family homes. More than 125 homes have been repaired through the program, resulting in reduced homeowners' insurance premiums for many community members.

The City as a Classroom

Another RIFE grant program, Housing Policies and Neighborhood Decline in Titusville, part of the Center for Study of Community Health, offers students an opportunity for experiential learning. Titusville, a historically black neighborhood five minutes from the UAB campus, was once a thriving, prosperous community but local housing policies and economic changes led to population loss and decreased home values.

UAB is partnering with residents, community groups and the City of Birmingham on initiatives to revitalize the area. According to Dr. Yates, this grant project allows students the opportunity to learn about the history of Titusville and the impact of development projects on land value and the community itself.

"The Titusville project also dovetails with our new curriculum, The City as a Classroom, providing instructor-led coursework that students can then apply to a hands-on learning experience in the community," Dr. Yates said.

Student Scholarships

Regions funds two endowed scholarships to provide financial assistance to three UAB students each year. The Regions Academic Scholars Endowment has been in place for more than 20 years, benefiting 70 students with a full-tuition scholarship. Recent recipients include Rishab Rajeev Samant, a Cancer Biology major from Vestavia Hills, Ala. and James Hongjie Shi, a Neuroscience and Epidemiology major also from Vestavia Hills. Both students plan to pursue a career in medicine.

The Regions Bank Endowed Scholarship in Business was established in 2001 and supports students in the Collat School of Business who are interested in a career in banking. The most recent recipient is Jamarion Tinker, a Finance major from Sawyerville, Alabama.

"Investing in academic scholarships for UAB students is important for Regions," said Dana Nolan. "It directly supports the bank's talent pipeline, as we recruit extensively from this group, and it strengthens the broader community by fostering a well-educated, highly skilled workforce that drives economic growth."

Program Sponsorship

Along with education and healthcare, UAB enhances the Birmingham-area community with a strong visual and performing arts program. UAB Arts includes the Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts, Alys Stephens Center, ArtPlay and UAB Institute for Arts in Medicine. Regions is a proud supporter of UAB Arts each year.

The Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center is home of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra as well as UAB's Department of Music and Department of Theatre. The ASC has established itself as the premier hub for arts and education in the area with more than 100,000 visitors annually, hosting performances such as legendary singer Gladys Knight, storyteller Ira Glass from This American Life and Birmingham-born comedian Roy Wood Jr.

ArtPlay is a program that makes art accessible to a broad audience and cultivates an understanding of and appreciation for the arts throughout the community. The program offers classes in drawing, painting and sculpture, dance and creative writing, as well as offering camps and workshops for all ages. The Art Play Community Education program served 22,293 students, teachers and community members last year - the most in its history.

"UAB Arts reflects a strong commitment to community enrichment and contributes a vibrant and creative element to our city," Brian Willman said. "Their purpose aligns with Regions' mission to make life better, and I'm pleased the bank continues to support the program. And as a board member, I'm happy to play a role in helping them execute their vision."

Another important facility for Birmingham and the surrounding area is Bartow Arena, known as the "Front Porch of UAB." The arena is home to not only men's and women's basketball and volleyball teams, but it's also a community center that hosts commencement ceremonies for local high schools as well as UAB orientation events, student expos and festivals.

Regions recently contributed to the capital campaign to renovate the arena and enhance the experience for student athletes hosting American Athletic Conference games, along with fans and community members.

"The Bartow Arena is integral to Birmingham," Chadha said. "UAB has had a strong basketball program over the years, and the arena has become part of the identity of the university and the city. But its role in the community extends beyond athletics. The facility hosts tens of thousands of people annually and makes a significant contribution to the local economy."

Along with the scholarships, sponsorships and campaign contributions, Regions also supports many programs within the university and health system, such as the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center in the state.

"The Regions-UAB relationship is a powerful community partnership that works to change lives for the better and enrich communities throughout our state and beyond," said Regions Birmingham Market Executive Christian White. "I look forward to continued collaboration focused on innovation, opportunity and growth so that together we can create a lasting impact."

Equal Opportunity Employer/including Disabled/Veterans

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regions Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/blazing-a-trail-regions-teams-up-with-uab-to-ignite-innovation-and-o-1074117