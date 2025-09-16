Cascale Launches Season Three of "Source of Good" Podcast, Spotlighting Decent Work

First episode will feature John Morrison of IHRB, on just transition and human rights in the emerging low-carbon economy

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / HONG KONG / OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Cascale today announced the launch of the third season of its "Source of Good" podcast. With a thematic focus on decent work, the new season builds on previous conversations about decarbonization and supply-chain sustainability, reflecting Cascale's commitment to advancing fair, equitable, and sustainable practices across the consumer goods supply chain.

The season will premiere on Tuesday, September 30, with the first episode featuring John Morrison, CEO of the Institute for Human Rights and Business (IHRB) and author of "Just Transition: ASystems-Thinking Approach to Managing Climate Action."Over the course of nine bi-weekly episodes, "Source of Good" will bring together global experts and industry leaders shaping the future of work within the context of sustainability. These conversations explore how industry can support workers while accelerating the shift toward a more responsible economy, highlighting stories that reveal both the challenges and opportunities of building resilient and sustainable supply chains.

"The global transition toward a low-carbon economy must respect the rights of workers and all communities directly affected," said John Morrison, CEO of the Institute for Human Rights and Business. "A just transition is about creating pathways for industries to thrive while ensuring that people and communities are protected, empowered, and included in the process. I'm thrilled to kick off season three of Cascale's 'Source of Good' podcast and discuss why decent work is essential to a truly sustainable future."

Since its launch, "Source of Good" has featured guests including Lewis Perkins of Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), adventurer and author Rick Ridgeway, and leaders from across the industry, such as Tapestry, Lenzing, Brooks Running, Dunelm, Eileen Fisher, Hirdaramani, and more. With subscribers in over 50 countries, the podcast has become a trusted global space for sharing bold ideas and practical approaches to driving industry-wide impact.

"Every day around the world, millions of people power the consumer goods industry," said Lee Green, vice president of communications & marketing at Cascale. "By focusing this season of 'Source of Good' on decent work, we're shining a light on the people and practices that can shape a fairer, more equitable industry - and inspiring collective action that benefits us all."

"Source of Good" is produced by Hueman Group Media, a Webby-winning media company that creates high-caliber podcasts for social change and impact. The show is hosted by Rachel Lincoln Sarnoff, Cascale's communications director and a former journalist. "Source of Good" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, and other major platforms.

For more information and to listen to the "Source of Good," visit cascale.org/resources/podcast/ or subscribe to Cascale's newsletter for updates.

Editors: For more information, please contact cascaleforster@forster.co.uk.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people. LinkedIn | X | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cascale

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascale-launches-season-three-of-%22source-of-good%22-podcast-spotli-1074121