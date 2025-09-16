Inogen Alliance: Water Stewardship as a Key to Climate Action

Rethinking: EHS Global Goals. Local Delivery.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Water stewardship has a critical role to play in the fight against the climate crisis - it's one of the key threads connecting climate action, environmental health, and community resilience. In this episode, we discuss regional water stewardship, technological opportunities and perceptions within the business community. We hear from the host of this episode, Beatrice Bizarro, ?Water Stewardship Technology lead at HPC Italy and the Inogen Alliance Global Water Working Group Leader, along with Annika Taylor, Senior Consultant at Peter J. Ramsay & Associates in Australia, Natalya Holm, Climate Risk & Water Stewardship Services Lead at Antea Group USA, and Chris Shanks, Environmental Discipline Manager and Environmental Scientist at Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand.

The key to a sustainable future lies in our ability to coordinate global efforts built on the foundation of local expertise. So how can those of us passionate about protecting planet and people harness this knowledge and turn it into practical solutions on a worldwide scale?

On this podcast, we'll traverse the globe to unearth the stories of EHS and sustainability communities making an impact on the ground. We'll share compelling stories from biodiversity and energy transition to workplace safety and more; expert insights, on topics such as PFAS and CSRD, and diverse perspectives to highlight tangible solutions and share innovative strategies to drive change.

Whether you're an EHS practitioner, a sustainability specialist, or a leader striving to improve your organization, join us, as we explore the path forward and Rethink EHS.

