RetroFam Relaunches Website and Celebrates Exclusive SuperNova HD Console with Major Redesign

FLEETWOOD, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / RetroFam, the U.S. retailer for professionally refurbished retro gaming hardware, today relaunched RetroFam.com with a complete redesign. The new experience embodies the company's core principles: Authenticity, Quality, and Community. Now it is easier (and more fun) for gamers and fans worldwide to find and buy classic consoles and games, thanks to a custom-designed interface the RetroFam team spent months developing and tuning. As a bonus, it also includes a customer portal where users can contact support, track their orders, rewards, and trade-ins, initiate returns, sell their games, manage addresses and payment methods, and securely message the team.

The redesign also celebrates SuperNova HD , RetroFam's exclusive console that uses original Super Nintendo/Famicom hardware in a sleek, modern shell with state of the art HD output adapters, providing the ultimate 16-bit experience in HD.

A Brand Built on Family and Connection

In an era of realistic graphics and impressive specs, entrepreneur and lifelong gamer Cameron Colorado wanted to prove that classics, and the nostalgia they carry, have a place in millions of gamers' hearts. So instead of only chasing the next generation, he dreamed about a business built around the feelings classic systems inspire.

When his brother faced a serious illness, a simple handheld console became a lifeline in the hardest hours. Later came countless evenings huddled around a Nintendo Wii or a PlayStation with friends. Those experiences showed Colorado that gaming is as much about the shared moments and community as it is about the scores, building what he calls a "real Fam of players".

"My earliest memories of gaming are tied to the moments of connection they created with my brother in the hospital, and later the evenings spent crowded around a Nintendo Wii with neighborhood kids. Those experiences of joy and togetherness are what retrogaming is about. These simple games have the power to bring families and communities closer."

- Cameron Colorado, Founder & CEO of RetroFam

In 2020, Colorado began selling professionally refurbished retro-consoles and games online, and his relentless efforts became RetroFam, a brand that bets on pixels and polygons, speaking to the inner child in every gamer.

Today, RetroFam operates from a facility in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, where a skilled team of technicians, lead by Moises "Mo" Campos, meticulously handle every retro console and game. The operation now spans a 24-person team; selling a high volume of consoles, games and accessories both through RetroFam.com and major marketplaces like Walmart.

"From our 14,000-square-foot facility, our technician team opens every console, tests it, cleans it, and restores it before it ever goes live; we process over 250 consoles a day, keep thousands of consoles, games, and accessories moving through the shelves, and we ship about 1,000 orders every week to fans across the globe."

- Moises Campos, Warehouse Operations Lead

The New RetroFam.com Experience

The refresh leans into authenticity, quality, and community. Shoppers can now expect:

Simpler discovery with sensible navigation and filters that surface hard-to-find consoles and games.

Clear views of the hardware before checkout, thanks to rich photo galleries that show refurbished units from every angle.

No mystery work: the professional refurbishment steps are spelled out, start to finish.

A customer portal to track orders, rewards, trade-ins, and to contact support.

From Atari and Nintendo to Sega and PlayStation, a growing catalog keeps the greats alive, from Super Mario Bros. to GoldenEye 007, for the next generation.

"With the new website, it's easier to show customers what they're looking for-everything from a couple of add-ons to entire collections-and to take care of them faster through live inventory, better filters, and a simpler Customer Portal."

- Will Matthews, Warehouse Technician

About RetroFam

RetroFam is a Pennsylvania-based retailer dedicated to professionally refurbished retro consoles, games, and accessories. Founded in 2020 by Cameron Colorado, the RetroFam team works to preserve gaming history and keep authentic classics within reach for fans across the globe. Every item is thoroughly cleaned, tested, and repaired with original or OEM-grade parts, then packed with care and shipped worldwide. Rooted in authenticity, quality, and community, the company's invitation is simple: Stay together. Play together. Join the Fam.

