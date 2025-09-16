Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Pathways Executive Search, an international Indigenous-led executive recruitment firm, is proud to announce it has been awarded PAIR Gold-level certification in the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business' (CCIB) Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program. Since its introduction in 2001, the PAIR program remains the premier corporate social responsibility program with an emphasis on Indigenous relations and is a trusted benchmark for corporate Canada. Gold-level certification represents the highest level of achievement, recognizing a comprehensive and sustained commitment to Indigenous relations.

"Achieving PAIR Gold is more than an accreditation; it is a profound affirmation of our core purpose," said Laurie Sterritt, Founder and Managing Partner of Pathways Executive Search. "As an Indigenous-led firm, our commitment to advancing Indigenous leadership and economic reconciliation is woven into the fabric of our identity. This certification from the CCIB validates our methods and our belief that community prosperity is the measure of successful reconciliation at every level."

Undertaking PAIR certification reinforced the Pathways team's collective commitment to creating opportunities that champion shared prosperity and respect. With 13 full-time employees, nine of whom identify as Indigenous, the organization's 70% Indigenous workforce lives out the principles of reconciliation and advancement every day.

Community engagement is part of every search. Pathways actively involves Indigenous stakeholders and rightsholders in consultative sessions to ensure their perspectives shape recruitment activities. By collaborating with Indigenous leaders, Elders, and community representatives, Pathways can build recruitment profiles that reflect cultural competencies and values alongside technical expertise. At the same time, Pathways' approach supports the fostering of long-term relationships with Indigenous organizations to help build a strong, sustainable pipeline of leadership candidates for the future.

Saxon Miller and Wenda Lee Cameron led certification activities for Pathways.

"This journey confirmed for us that reconciliation isn't a separate goal, it's integral to who we are as an organization," said Saxon Miller, Pathways Consultant. "Indigenous Relations isn't a standalone function; it's reflected in every conversation and every decision we make."

Looking ahead, Pathways will continue to integrate these award-winning practices into its operations and work consciously to go beyond the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action #92.

"We have a clear role to play in in helping build and strengthen organizations that are informed by different perspectives and where all people can thrive," continues Sterritt. "This is about elevating Indigenous talent and ensuring Indigenous peoples earn their place as influential decision-makers in board directorships and in executive leadership roles, in Canada and around the world."

Pathways is grateful to Saxon, Wenda Lee, and the entire team whose dedication and hard work were instrumental in achieving this milestone. And thanks CCIB for its bridge-building between Indigenous business and Canadian Industry.

About Pathways Executive Search:

Pathways Executive Search is an international executive recruitment firm, known for its ability to attract and recruit talent in culturally grounded ways. Guided by Indigenous values and principles of Indigenous inclusion, Pathways walks with those looking to broaden candidate pools, find qualified and experienced candidates, and live out their values and commitment to creating workplace cultures where people can thrive.

