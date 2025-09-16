Anzeige
WKN: A2DQUG | ISIN: JE00BYPZJM29 | Ticker-Symbol: HDJA
Frankfurt
16.09.25 | 08:01
37,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
Janus Henderson ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

[16.09.25]

TABULA ICAV

Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

16.09.25

IE000LZC9NM0

8,757,183.00

USD

0

70,901,845.85

8.0964

Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

16.09.25

IE000DOZYQJ7

3,239,043.00

EUR

0

19,069,654.12

5.8874

Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

16.09.25

IE000GETKIK8

58,326.00

GBP

0

631,287.88

10.8234

Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

16.09.25

IE000XIITCN5

616,779.00

GBP

0

5,183,817.27

8.4047


© 2025 PR Newswire
