Janus Henderson ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16
[16.09.25]
TABULA ICAV
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.09.25
IE000LZC9NM0
8,757,183.00
USD
0
70,901,845.85
8.0964
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.09.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,239,043.00
EUR
0
19,069,654.12
5.8874
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.09.25
IE000GETKIK8
58,326.00
GBP
0
631,287.88
10.8234
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
16.09.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
5,183,817.27
8.4047