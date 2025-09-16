Christopher G Chute, MD, DrPH, FACMI, to Be Awarded Morris F. Collen Award of Excellence at the AMIA 2025 Annual Symposium

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / The American College of Medical Informatics (ACMI) will present the 2025 Morris F. Collen Award of Excellence to Christopher G Chute, MD, DrPH, FACMI, on November 16 during the opening session of the AMIA 2025 Annual Symposium, November 15-19 in Atlanta.

In honor of Morris F. Collen, a thought leader in the field of medical informatics, the prestigious award is presented to an individual whose personal commitment and dedication to medical informatics has made a lasting impression on the field. The award is determined by ACMI's Awards Committee.

"It is my great honor, on behalf of the American College of Medical Informatics, to recognize Dr. Chris Chute with the Collen Award, our college's highest distinction," said ACMI President Peter J. Embí, MD, MS, FACMI, FAMIA, FIAHSI, Professor of Biomedical Informatics and Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "His pioneering work in biomedical data representation, interoperability, and global data standards has transformed the field and demonstrated the indispensable role of informatics in advancing health and science. Dr. Chute embodies the vision and values of Morris F. Collen through his innovation, leadership, and service, and we are proud to recognize his extraordinary and lasting contributions."

Dr. Chute is the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Health Informatics at Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, where he is Head, Section of Biomedical Informatics and Data Science. He is Chief Research Information Officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine. He is professor emeritus of Biomedical Informatics at Mayo Clinic, where he founded and chaired the division for 20 years.

Dr. Chute has been active in biomedical informatics for almost 40 years, breaking new ground in terminology and knowledge representation that has gone on to have international influence. His career mirrors the evolution of the field and has been defined by a commitment to applied research, interoperability standards development, administration, service, and education.

While at the Mayo Clinic and Johns Hopkins University, he has had a long history of personal commitment and dedication to building the field of bioinformatics. He founded the Division of Biomedical Informatics at Mayo in 1988, and the Section of Biomedical Informatics and Data Science at Johns Hopkins in 2021 and has decades of administrative and educational leadership there.

Most impactful was his transformation of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) at the World Health Organization (WHO) from an archaic tabular artifact into a modern data science resource for disease classification and naming. He led the WHO Revision Steering Group from 2007 until 2016 to create ICD-11.

Most recently, Dr. Chute has co-led the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C), now the largest integrated collection of EHR data for research analyses of COVID-19 in the world. Within four months of the pandemic's start, he and his co-leaders assembled the governance, created the rules of the road, and successfully solicited and harmonized electronic health record data from 84 academic health centers.

