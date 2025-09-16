Mass General Brigham and Recora Announce Collaboration on Cardiac Program

Mass General Brigham expands the reach of its Medicare-approved Benson-Henry Institute Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation program through virtual and center-based partnerships

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Mass General Brigham (MGB) and Recora today announced a collaboration to broaden access to the Benson-Henry Institute for Mind Body Medicine (BHI) Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program. This program is one of only three intensive cardiac rehabilitation models nationally approved by Medicare . It is distinguished by its integration of evidence-based stress management, mind-body medicine, nutritional guidance, supervised exercise, and standard cardiac risk factor reduction.

The BHI ICR model has demonstrated strong clinical outcomes. In Medicare's Lifestyle Modification Program demonstration, participants showed lower mortality rates at one and three years compared to matched controls, as well as significantly fewer hospitalizations and decreased overall costs per beneficiary. Through this collaboration, Recora will help deliver the BHI ICR program, enabling virtual and in-person options to patients nationwide.

After an extensive and diligent process, Recora was selected for its innovative leadership in virtual cardiac rehabilitation. Recora currently partners with health systems and medical groups nationwide to deliver virtual cardiac rehabilitation, helping reduce barriers to access and improve patient completion rates.

Recora's model has already shown the potential to transform outcomes. A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that patients enrolled in Recora's program significantly improved compared to those in traditional, center-based rehabilitation. Results at one year showed a 38% reduction in hospital readmissions, a 44% decrease in emergency department visits, and a 16% reduction in total healthcare costs.

This collaboration comes at a critical time for cardiovascular care. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, yet participation in cardiac rehabilitation is frequently lower than 25%, mainly due to access barriers. Stress has been increasingly associated with cardiovascular disease .

"Expanding access to evidence-based, comprehensive cardiac rehabilitation is vital for both our patients and our health systems," said Kaavya Paruchuri, MD, Clinical Operations Director for Cardiovascular Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. "By extending the ICR program through both in-person and virtual platforms, we can reach patients who might otherwise have no access to cardiac rehab, particularly those living in rural communities or healthcare deserts. This approach not only broadens access but also has the potential to deliver meaningful improvements in outcomes and quality of life for individuals with cardiovascular disease."

The BHI ICR program was originally developed by Dr. Herbert Benson, a cardiologist and pioneer in mind-body medicine. "For decades, Dr. Herbert Benson championed the role of stress management and resiliency in improving health outcomes," said Darshan Mehta, MD, MPH, Medical Director of BHI-MGH. "This collaboration with Recora honors Dr. Benson's vision by expanding his innovative cardiac wellness model to benefit patients beyond our hospital's walls. We are thrilled to see the integration of supervised exercise, nutrition, and evidence-based stress reduction reach a national audience, helping more individuals recover and thrive after cardiac events."

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. Recora is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes.

