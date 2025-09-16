Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing drill program at the Wedge Lake Gold Project in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt.

As announced in the Company's September 2, 2025 news release, Arya's maiden drill program successfully intersected visible gold in the first holes drilled at the T-6 Zone. Drilling has since advanced in both the T-6 and Twin Zone target areas, continuing to return encouraging indications of gold mineralization.

"The continuation of visible gold at the T-6 Zone, alongside strong sulphide intersections in the Twin Zone, provides further encouragement in this early stage of drilling at Wedge Lake," said Rasool Mohammad, CEO of Arya Resources. "While assays will ultimately determine grade and significance, these visual results reinforce the potential of Wedge Lake as we continue to systematically advance the program."

T-6 Zone Results

All subsequent holes completed at the T-6 Zone have encountered mineralization, with multiple occurrences of visible gold observed:

Hole AR25-10: Intersected two mineralized zones, both hosting visible gold: 20.40 m - 21.05 m : Quartz vein with three specks of visible gold (see T-6 Zone Core Photos). 41.70 m- 47.54 m : Quartz vein with five specks of visible gold (see T-6 Zone Core Photos), partially cut by a diabase dyke (42.76 m - 43.48 m).

Intersected two mineralized zones, both hosting visible gold: Hole AR25-06 : 53.15 m - 54.28 m : Quartz vein with one speck of visible gold (see T-6 Zone Core Photos).

: : Quartz vein with (see T-6 Zone Core Photos). Hole AR25-05 : 36.15 m - 37.35 m : Quartz vein with three specks of visible gold (see T-6 Zone Core Photos).

: : Quartz vein with (see T-6 Zone Core Photos). Hole AR25-04 : No visible gold observed.

: No visible gold observed. Hole AR25-03: 68.44 m - 70.24 m : Quartz vein wit h five specks of visible gold observed (see September 02, 2025 News Release).

: Quartz vein wit observed (see September 02, 2025 News Release). Hole AR25-02: 55.02 m - 58.11 m : Quartz containing over five specks of visible gold , including one notable occurrence (~0.4 mm gold grain at 55.55 m) (see September 02, 2025 News Release).

Quartz containing , including one notable occurrence at 55.55 m) (see September 02, 2025 News Release). Hole AR25-01: 32.55 m - 34.76 m: Quartz vein with five specks of visible gold observed (see September 02, 2025 News Release). 34.76 m - 36.35 m: millimetre-to-centimetre-scale quartz ± carbonate veining with sulphides.

Twin Zone Results

Located approximately 570 m from the T-6 Zone, the Twin Zone hosts gold-only mineralization closely associated with sulphide-rich quartz clast mixtite/ breccias in close proximity to sulphide facies iron formation. Banded iron formation-hosted gold deposits are a recognized style of deposit, with Canadian examples including the Lupin, Meadowbank mines, the Meliadine gold district (Nunavut), and the Musselwhite mine (Ontario).

Previous work at the Twin Zone has shown that gold mineralization is closely affiliated with the sulphide-bearing quartz clast mixtite / breccias that are associated with the sulphide facies iron formations. Other than gold, no other metals of economic significance have yet been identified at the Twin Zone. Some of the holes drilled at the Twin Zone, twinned historical drillholes as confirmation drilling in preparation for a 43-101 compliant resource on the Twin Zone.

Key drill observations include:

Hole AR25-09 (Twin 82-02):

54.33 m - 63.90 m: 65% sulphide, dominantly pyrrhotite (Po) with lesser pyrite (Py) (see Twin Zone Mineralization Core Photos). 106.80 m - 107.50 m : 75% Po, 5% Py. 168.55 m - 175.08 m : 80% Po, 5-7% Py.



Hole AR25-08:

8.55 m - 26.25 m: Massive sulphide (70-80% sulphide). 26.25 m - 37.50 m: 10-15 % sulphide. 61.02 m - 75.02 m: 15-20% sulphide.



Hole AR25-07 (Twin-83-11):

88.55 m - 91.65 m: Chert breccia with metre-scale massive sulphide bands: 88.55 m - 89.25 m: 25% Po, 2% Py. 89.25 m - 90.40 m: 3-5% Po. 90.40 m - 91.65 m: 65% Po, 5% Py. 98.00 m - 103.90 m: Sulphide-facies iron formation (75% sulphide: 70% Po, 5% Py). 103.90 m - 108.95 m: 20-25% Po, 2-5% Py. 142.04 m - 147.55 m: 25-30% Po, 2-4% Py.



Disclaimer: all mineral percentage are visual estimates and should not be relied upon.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Kevin Wells, P.Geo., consulting geologist to Arya Resources and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Next Steps

All drill holes are logged and cut. Drill holes AR25-01 to AR25-03 have been logged into the Lab for sample preparation, all other holes have been safely delivered to the receiving department awaiting the log in process.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both strategically located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure. As a Tier-2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, targeted exploration, and sustainable development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

T6- Zone Core Photo 1 (Visible Gold)

T6- Zone Core Photo 2 (Visible Gold)

T6- Zone Core Photo 3 (Visible Gold)

T6- Zone Core Photo 4 (Visible Gold)

Twin Zone Minerlization (Core Photos)

