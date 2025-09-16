Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Herbal Oasis ("Oasis"), the hemp-derived THC-infused social seltzer redefining how people connect, unwind, and celebrate life, is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Best Brands, Inc ("Best Brands"), a leading distributor serving Tennessee. As of early September, Oasis began shipping products to retailers across Tennessee as it expands through the Southeast.

Tennessee marks another state where Oasis has launched, following successful rollouts in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina. The partnership with Best Brands strengthens Oasis's presence in one of the Southeast region's key growth markets.

"We are excited to partner with Best Brands. They are leaders in understanding the THC beverage category, which makes them an ideal distribution partner for Oasis," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD, parent company of Oasis. "This collaboration represents another major step toward our goal of becoming a leading THC seltzer brand in the Southeast and beyond."

"We're thrilled to introduce Oasis to our portfolio," said Jason Eskind, President - Best Brands Inc. "This product reflects our mission to lead the beverage industry with forward-thinking offerings that meet evolving consumer preferences. Oasis is more than a drink-it's a vibe."

The THC beverage market continues to experience significant growth, with Brightfield estimating 50% growth in US Sales in 2025 to over $571 million.

As consumers continue seeking alcohol alternatives that support presence, clarity, and connection, Herbal Oasis offers a refreshing, functional, and social-forward option-infused with THC, CBG, and functional mushrooms for a modern way to unwind.

About Herbal Oasis



Herbal Oasis is a premium THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. More information can be found at www.herbaloasis.com. Oasis is a subsidiary of cbdMD, Inc.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products, and our ATRx brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown hemp products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxlabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

About Best Brands

Best Brands Incorporated, Tennessee's premier family-owned beverage distributor, is proud to unveil Oasis-a premium THC-infused drink crafted to redefine the social sipping experience. Founded in 1939 following the repeal of Prohibition in Tennessee, Best Brands has grown from its historic roots into a statewide powerhouse, operating four strategically located warehouses that service the entire state. With a diverse portfolio spanning wine, spirits, beer, THC beverages, and non-alcoholic offerings, Best Brands continues to lead the industry with innovation, integrity, and a deep commitment to quality.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as 'should,' 'may,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'expects,' 'plans,' and 'proposes.' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, the development or future sales of Oasis products, regaining compliance with NYSE American continued listing requirements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 17, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements, including Euromonitor international projections, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

