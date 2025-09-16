Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) announced today that Jessica Donohue has joined as head of Product Management for Asset Servicing, leading a global team of product executives delivering custody, administration, fiduciary and data solutions for institutional clients.

In this role, Donohue leads strategy and oversight to ensure that Northern Trust Asset Servicing products and solutions provide meaningful value to clients and closely align with Northern Trust's growth priorities. She reports directly to Asset Servicing President Teresa Parker.

Donohue brings nearly 25 years of industry experience, most recently serving in senior leadership roles at State Street Bank and Trust Company, including as global head for the Asset Owner segment and as head of Global Investment Insights, Sustainability and Impact. While at State Street she also held senior, global leadership roles in innovation, advisory and information solutions, and head of performance analytics for institutional and asset manager clients.

"Jessica brings outstanding experience and vision to Northern Trust," Parker said. "Her leadership and deep industry expertise will be invaluable as we advance our Asset Servicing solutions to meet the needs of our clients and drive innovation in a rapidly changing market. We are delighted to welcome Jessica to Northern Trust and look forward to her contributions as we continue to build on our successful strategies."

Northern Trust offers market-leading solutions to nearly 3,000 institutional clients in 53 countries. From alternative asset services to banking and liquidity, capital markets, regulatory, securities, fund services and retirement solutions, Northern Trust is differentiated by a commitment to client service, integrity and technology innovation.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.1 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.7 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

