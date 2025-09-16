BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 16

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Change in Directorate

The Board of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcus Hine as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 16 September 2025. Mr Hine will also serve as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee and will be a member of the Nomination and Management Engagement Committees.

Mr Hine is a former partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers having retired in 2021. During his career he specialised in providing audit and related services to clients in the insurance and asset management industries and has audited and provided advice to Boards of many investment trust companies. He is a chartered accountant. Mr Hine is currently non executive director and chair of the Audit and Risk committees at Through Transport Mutual Association Limited and Barclays Investment Solutions Limited, and is Chair of the Board of Trustees at Beyond Food Foundation, a registered charity. He is also an independent member and currently co-chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at NHS Resolution.

Mr Hine has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years, other than those referenced above.

Mr Hine does not currently have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 6.4.8R in respect of Mr Hine.

Mr K. Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

16 September 2025