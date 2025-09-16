Safeguard Global Earns Distinction as an Employer of Record (EOR) Leader in Independent Research Firm's Latest Evaluation

In-country expertise, proven compliance knowledge, and expert guidance earn position as a Leader in 2025 NelsonHall NEAT report

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Global, a pioneer in global workforce enablement and creator of the modern Employer of Record (EOR) category, today announced it has been named a Leader in NelsonHall's 2025 NEAT (NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool) vendor evaluation report on EOR Services. The global analyst firm recognized Safeguard Global for its ability to deliver in-country expertise, proven compliance knowledge, and experience guiding organizations through the complexities of global expansion.

The Leader distinction in the 2025 EOR NEAT report identifies vendors that excel in both delivering immediate benefits to clients and meeting future client requirements. These vendors demonstrate superior capabilities relative to their peers, positioning them as leading performers in their field. It is based on a combination of analyst assessments and client feedback, highlighting their effectiveness and strategic readiness.

"Employment needs are shifting faster than ever as organizations make critical talent decisions at unprecedented speed," said Bjorn Reynolds, CEO of Safeguard Global. "Governments worldwide are also moving quickly to define worker classifications and rights, and companies can't afford any missteps. This recognition validates the trust clients place in us and reflects our commitment to helping them hire and expand quickly, confidently and without the risk."

The 2025 EOR NEAT report highlights Safeguard Global's ability to help organizations scale internationally with confidence, minus the risk and complexity of establishing local entities. It also cited the company's leadership in providing tailored, country-specific solutions and advisory services that address the real-world challenges of hiring, paying, and managing talent across borders.

Through its 400+ local experts and tech platform, Safeguard Global supports more than 1,500 organizations in over 187 countries, helping them enter new markets quickly and compliantly while reducing administrative burden and risk.

Jeanine Crane-Thompson, Principal HR Analyst, NelsonHall, said, "Safeguard Global's position as a Leader in the 2025 EOR NEAT evaluation reflects strong client-centric execution, a clear roadmap for enabling workforce expansion without the risk, and a demonstrated ability to ensure compliance across diverse regulatory environments."

The 2025 EOR NEAT report follows Safeguard Global's recent brand evolution, which spotlighted its commitment to helping organizations expand globally without the risk. The company's tech-first platform provides the automation and visibility organizations need, backed by its "human when it matters" expertise to navigate complex employment challenges. This approach reflects Safeguard Global's commitment to pairing innovation with deep local insight so businesses can scale their global workforce with greater certainty.

About Safeguard Global

Safeguard Global enables global expansion without the risk. As a pioneer in global workforce enablement and employer of record (EOR) solutions, Safeguard Global helps organizations quickly and compliantly recruit, hire, pay, and manage teams in nearly 190 countries, without establishing legal entities. The company's technology platform is backed by over 400 local experts working in 70+ countries who deliver human support when it matters most. With a breadth of global workforce solutions that also includes HR, benefits, accounting, legal, visa and immigration, and tax services, Safeguard Global guides customers with the expertise and support they need to scale faster and hire compliantly around the globe, wherever they are in their expansion cycle. Learn more at safeguardglobal.com. Follow Safeguard Global on LinkedIn.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and Asia, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

