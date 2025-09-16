Yacht Club de Monaco: Yachting: Lia Riva, in Monaco with 50 Vintage Models, the Tradition Lives On





MONACO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 edition of the Monaco Classic Week once again confirms itself as one of the most captivating events on the international yachting scene. From September 9 to 13, more than 150 vessels filled the Marina of the Yacht Club de Monaco, offering a unique journey through over a century of maritime history. This year's spotlight was firmly on the timeless allure of the Riva runabouts, with a record-breaking fleet of 50 models on display-the largest gathering ever seen in Monaco. The milestone was celebrated with enthusiasm by the Riva family itself. "For us, this is a very important event-one we simply cannot miss," explained Lia Riva, representative of the historic dynasty and daughter of Carlo Riva.

Speed, a defining element in the brand's history, was also front and center: "In my grandfather's time, it was everything-he was a world speed champion. My father, too, designed small but extremely fast boats, where you had to kneel to steer them on the lakes. It was incredibly dangerous," she recalled. "Today, speed is once again important, but always paired with elegance and safety".

The exhibition at the Yacht Club told the story of a myth that spans generations: from Sophia Loren, Alain Delon, and Claudia Cardinale in the 1960s, to George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon today. "Riva represents timeless beauty and refinement. I have a wonderful photograph of Delon and Cardinale during the filming of The Leopard in Sicily, on a Riva. And today, we see new stars who continue to cherish these boats".

Although wooden boats are no longer produced, tradition finds continuity in the latest models. "With the Aquariva, heir to the Aquarama, the story carries on. Officina Italiana Design works exclusively for the Riva shipyard, and in every boat-even the largest-you'll always find a tribute to the lines of the classic wooden models".

The tradition reaches back to 1842, when a young master carpenter on Lake Iseo, founder of the dynasty, won the trust of fishermen by repairing their storm-damaged boats. Since then, the Riva shipyard has never ceased to innovate, culminating in its entry into the Ferretti Group in 2000-a move that consolidated its international leadership through engineering excellence and visionary design. Today, in addition to its historic Sarnico shipyard, Riva boasts production facilities in La Spezia and Ancona, the latter being the heart of its Superyachts division.

The bond with Monaco is symbolized by an exclusive space: the Aquarama Lounge inside the Yacht Club. "It was Prince Albert, a family friend, who granted us this privilege. The only brand to have a dedicated venue here is Riva-and specifically the Aquarama. We feel at home here."

It was precisely in the Aquarama Lounge that a special evening took place, during which several prizes were awarded to honor the world of Riva, celebrating the originality, care, and passion of the owners of these vintage jewels.

The Riva Historical Society Award, presented by Piero Maria Gibellini, president of the Riva Historical Society, honored the dedication of its members in preserving Riva's historic legacy.

The MBS Riva Award, recognizing the most original boat name, went to La Grande Bellezza, a clear tribute to the Palme d'Or-winning film in which an Aquarama also appeared. The winner received a copy of Riva in the Movie, a book retracing the brand's most iconic appearances in cinema.

Finally, the Riva Classiche Award, presented by Valerio Venturelli, General Manager of Riva Classiche, celebrated the two most original boats in the twin-engine and single-engine categories. The honors went to the 1969 Aquarama II series no. 245, christened Pasha, owned by Enzo Pellizzaro, and the 1960 Ariston II series no. 317, christened Mato, owned by Gabriele Turchi. Both were presented with an exceptional gift: the prestigious Aquarama volume published by Assouline.

Between regattas at sea, exhibitions on land, and an atmosphere steeped in timeless charm, the Monaco Classic Week once again reaffirmed its role as a crossroads of past and future-where nautical tradition intertwines seamlessly with international glamour.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a218627d-e772-4d9e-b92e-38ba2746f484

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f7c3708-4db9-4cc6-bf8c-4d6d6465850e