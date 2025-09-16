J.S. Held Expands the Office of the Chief Intellectual Property Officer

JERICHO, N.Y.,, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.S. Held is pleased to announce that John A. Hudson has joined the firm's Office of the Chief Intellectual Property Officer as Senior Managing Director, bringing over 25 years of experience in intellectual property (IP) strategy, valuation, and commercialization.

John joins the Office of the Chief IP Officer, led by James E. Malackowski, to further strengthen J.S. Held's commitment to innovation, value creation, and the management of intangible assets. As intangible assets now represent 72% of the MSCI World Mid-Cap market value, exceeding $8.3 trillion USD, the expansion of the CIPO office reflects the firm's strategic focus on IP as a core driver of enterprise value for companies of all size.

John, having previously served as Chief Intellectual Property Officer for a food-tech company based in Raleigh, NC, played a pivotal role in transforming the company's business model from manufacturing to licensing. His leadership in IP strategy, portfolio management, litigation, licensing, and monetization led to the successful execution of an asset sale and two exclusive license agreements-one domestic and one international-positioning the company for long-term sustainability through IP-driven revenue.

John has also held previous positions at a publicly traded global consulting firm, was a Managing Director at one of the Big Four accounting firms, and was an officer in a publicly traded global investment bank.

John's career spans advisory roles with public and private companies, universities, law firms, venture capital and private equity firms, and government agencies across sectors including technology, media, telecom, healthcare, food & agriculture, industrials, and energy. His expertise includes:

Intellectual Property Valuation & Strategy

IP Transactions: Sell-side, Buy-side, Licensing

Capital Raising & Restructuring

Bankruptcy & Distressed Situations

M&A Advisory

IP Litigation & Dispute Resolution

Cross-border Transactions

Innovation Commercialization

Royalty Audits & Recovery

Strategic Communications & Transformation

James E. Malackowski, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at J.S. Held and Ocean Tomo Co-founder, highlighting the value John A. Hudson brings to the firm and its clients, shares, "John Hudson's addition to the Office of the Chief Intellectual Property Officer significantly enhances our ability to deliver strategic, multidimensional IP advisory services. His deep experience in IP valuation, commercialization, and transactions-combined with a proven track record of transforming innovation into enterprise value-will be a tremendous asset to our clients. John's leadership strengthens our commitment to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their intangible assets in today's innovation-driven economy."

In his new role, John joins the industry's most comprehensive global IP consulting group. Ocean Tomo's 360 Degree Intellectual Property Expertise provides continuous feedback enhancing the team's ability to deliver credible, actionable insights across all matters involving intangible assets.

Clients benefit from Ocean Tomo's unique understanding of IP value is driven by the firm's engagement across all matters involving intangible assets, spanning strategic planning, investments, disputes, and transactions. Litigation outcomes refine valuation methodologies, while advisory engagements are shaped by real-world insights from both the boardroom and public markets. Our transaction outcomes-buying, selling, and licensing IP-validate strategic decisions and inform how IP is valued in practice. Ocean Tomo valuations used by IP owners to access capital provide insight on how financial institutions recognize IP as a bankable asset. As a part of J.S. Held, Ocean Tomo works alongside more than 1,500 professionals globally and assists with complex technical, scientific, and financial matters across all assets and value at risk. The team of experts has deep experience with tangible and intangible assets protected by IP.

To learn more about J.S. Held's Office of the Chief Intellectual Property Officer, contact James E. Malackowski or email info@jsheld.com.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of the Fortune 100 Companies.

Verdantix, in their Green Quadrant: Enterprise Risk Management Consulting Services (2025) report, benchmarks 15 of the most prominent enterprise risk management (ERM) advisors, identifying global consulting firm J.S. Held among the leading companies based on capabilities and momentum

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

