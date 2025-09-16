Latin America Infusion Pump Market worth US$1.00 billion by 2030 with 6.2% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Latin America Infusion Pump Market, valued at US$0.70 billion in 2024, stood at US$ 0.74 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.00 billion by the end of the period. The Latin America infusion pumps market is growing rapidly due to increasing healthcare awareness and improved access to advanced medical technologies across the region. Rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in rural and underserved areas, are boosting the adoption of infusion pumps. Additionally, the growing demand for minimally invasive treatment options and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases that require intravenous therapies are key contributors. The expansion of home healthcare services and the preference for personalized medicine are additional growth factors for the market.

By product, the market is segmented into accessories & consumables and devices. Several interrelated factors propel the consumption of consumables & accessories in the market. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders necessitates continuous and precise medication delivery, thereby driving demand for compatible accessories like IV sets, catheters, and tubing. Advancements in infusion pump technology, including smart pumps with real-time monitoring and wireless connectivity, have heightened the need for specialized consumables that ensure optimal performance and patient safety.

By type, the accessories & consumables market is segmented into dedicated and non-dedicated accessories & consumables. The dedicated accessories & consumables segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the requirement of compatible administration sets by manufacturers that are designed for a specific type of infusion pump for optimal results.

By devices Type, the devices market is segmented into stationary and portable infusion pumps. The portable infusion pumps segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to rising technological advancements in infusion pump devices and the increasing adoption of insulin & ambulatory infusion pumps in home care settings.

By application, the chemotherapy/oncology application segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The factors contributing to market growth include the rising incidence of cancer, the growing availability of ambulatory infusion pumps for chemotherapy, and the introduction of technologically advanced products.

By geography, The LATAM infusion pumps market is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and the rest of Latin America. Colombia is expected to register the highest growth because of a rising burden of chronic diseases that require controlled drug delivery, such as diabetes and cancer, which increases demand for hospital and home infusions. Ongoing upgrades to hospitals and clinics and higher health spending make it easier to buy smart, interoperable pumps and related software. Home care and outpatient treatment growth is also expected to boost the need for portable & insulin pumps as services expand beyond hospitals.

The key players in the LATAM infusion pumps market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (US), among others.

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany):

B. Braun Melsungen AG is a global healthcare provider specializing in medical products for anesthesia, cardiology, intensive care, surgery, extracorporeal treatments, and home care. The company operates across four central business units-Hospital Care, Aesculap, Avitum, and Outpatient markets-offering infusion, nutrition, and pain therapy solutions. With operations in about 64 countries and 262 consolidated companies, B. Braun has leading manufacturing sites in regions including Germany, Brazil, China, India, and the US. Its subsidiaries include B. Braun Surgical GmbH (Germany), B. Braun Medical A/S (Denmark), and B. Braun Medical S.A. (Spain). In 2020, the firm employed over 64,000 people globally, serving hospitals, clinics, and private practitioners.

