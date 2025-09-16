Georgia School of Orthodontics Celebrates 2025 Graduating Class, Welcomes Largest Class of Residents

50 new resident dentists begin their onboarding this month at the internationally recognized orthodontics residency program which is the largest in the world

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) is proud to announce the graduation of its 2025 class of resident dentists, who have successfully completed the 36-month Postdoctoral Program in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics. The 40 graduates were honored during an intimate ceremony recently held at the InterContinental Buckhead in Atlanta. Graduates completed the 36-month program that consists of intensive didactic, clinical, and research components that are taught in state-of-the-art facilities with technologically advanced equipment and materials.

"Our 2025 graduating class marks the largest number of GSO graduates since we opened our doors in 2016," noted GSO Program Director and Assistant Professor Dr. Cintia Mendes. "On behalf of our faculty, staff, administration and Board of Trustees, we are immensely proud of each and every one of them and we look forward to following their successful orthodontic careers."

The Honorable Casey Cagle, former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia and member of the GSO Board of Trustees, served as keynote speaker. A short video clip of Cagle's remarks can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/e7EU6k6bvcw .

"Our 2025 graduating class marks the largest number of GSO graduates since we opened our doors in 2016," noted GSO Program Director and Assistant Professor Dr. Cintia Mendes. "On behalf of our faculty, staff, administration and Board of Trustees, we are immensely proud of each and every one of them and we look forward to following their successful orthodontic careers."

GSO recognized 11scholarship recipients during the ceremony. The Doctor Melvin S. Polk Professional Integrity & Academic Scholarship was awarded to outstanding third-year Chief Residents Dr. Ariel B. Banks and Dr. Leo Freitas. The Doctor Gasper Lazzara Diversity in the Field of Orthodontics Scholarship was awarded to Dr. Ariel B. Banks. The Doctor Nathaniel Glover Leadership & Professional Scholarship was awarded to deserving residents including Dr. Hikmat Aboudan, Dr. Arash Afkham, Dr. Anas Aljumali, Dr. Ariel B. Banks, Dr. Daniel Escobedo, Dr. Leo Freitas, Dr. Anahita Javadpour, and Dr. Osama Younis.

To date, GSO has provided more than $2.5 million in scholarships to its residents since opening in 2016. The company has also provided more than $250,000 in free orthodontic treatment to veterans, children and community heroes nominated by Atlanta residents.

GSO also honored this year's outstanding graduates with two distinctive awards. The Doctor John W. Stockstill Outstanding Research Award was presented to Dr. Fred Der. Members of his research team include Dr. Fred Der, Dr. Kay Chung, Dr. Vivian Lee, and Dr. Abraham Zilberstein. The President's Award was presented to Ronda Smith, Sr. Program Director, at GSO.

GSO Shatters the Glass Ceiling in 2024 and 2025

"One of the most important aspects of GSO's residency program is our commitment to diversity and inclusivity," said Dr. Mendes. "Our 2024 and 2025 graduates represent the highest number of females to graduate from GSO, 33 and 29 respectively, and we are exceptionally proud to shatter the glass ceiling with a new generation of outstanding female orthodontists."

The incoming Class of 2028 begins onboarding this month and represents the largest class size that GSO has ever admitted to its school. It is made up of a diverse group of 50 resident dentists from around the world who are dedicated to excelling in the field of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics.

"The School is ready and excited for the new class of residents to begin their orthodontic training. These 50 residents represent the future of orthodontics, and will be trained using the highest educational standards," said Dr. Randy Kluender, President of the GSO Board of Trustees. "We hope to instill in them not only clinical excellence, but also a passion for giving back to the local communities through our free orthodontic care programs."

Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO), based in Atlanta, GA, offers an advanced specialty education program in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. The 36-month residency program is structured to provide collaborative and evidence-based learning for residents while providing quality orthodontic care to patients in the School's two patient clinics in metro Atlanta. GSO's mission is to educate outstanding dentists to be proficient in the clinical specialty of orthodontics, while providing Georgians with the highest level of patient care available. GSO faculty and staff are dedicated to diversity in both education and practice. For more information visit GSOrthodontics.org. To schedule a complimentary consultation at one of GSO's state-of-the-art patient clinics in Duluth and Sandy Springs, visit bracestoday.com or call 770.351.7737.

Media Contact:

Lesley Gamwell

Senior Director of Communications

Rountree Group Integrated Communications

Lgamwell@rountreegroup.com | 404.309.6915

SOURCE: Georgia School of Orthodontics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/georgia-school-of-orthodontics-celebrates-2025-graduating-class-welcomes-largest-class-of-1074151