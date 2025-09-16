Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Nilesh Patel, Head of Distribution, Canada, First Trust Canada ("First Trust" or the "Company"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (TSX: FTLS).





The First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF is a cost effective strategy that seeks to mitigate large drawdowns while still focusing on growth and managing tax efficiency. It seeks to provide investors with long-term total return by investing in both a long and short portfolio of U.S. exchange listed equity securities and index futures contracts.

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA"), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $282 billion as of July 31, 2025 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

