Control Risks' 10th Africa Risk-Reward Index Europe's nearshoring moment meets Africa's push for local value Control Risks ( www.ControlRisks.com ) today released the 10th edition of the Africa Risk-Reward Index (ARRI), offering companies almost a decade of insight into operating conditions across 24 African markets. The 2025 ARRI finds that overall risk has remained broadly stable since 2017, while reward levels have largely recovered post-pandemic. As Europe rethinks supply chains and competitiveness, the data points to Africa as a critical strategic partner. "Europe's competitiveness agenda aligns with Africa's drive for self-sufficiency," said Busani Moyo-Majwabu, Principal, Control Risks, EMEA. "While North Africa offers proximity to Europe, sub-Saharan Africa offers scale. The real opportunity lies in connecting the two. That's where long-term value will be built." ARRI identifies several regional market trends offering strategic opportunities for companies expanding into the region. These include: • Emerging reformers to watch. Morocco's infrastructure and diversification, alongside improvements in Angola, Côte d'Ivoire and Zambia, are reshaping operating baselines in the region • Conditional upside in anchors. Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt remain high-potential but need progress on FX, logistics and private-sector competition policy • Policy tailwinds and constraints present opportunities. As local-content rules evolve, uneven AfCFTA rollout persist and cross-border payment innovations expand, organisations that plan for these regional value chains will be rewarded • Linkages of global supply chains. North Africa and sub-Saharan linkages are emerging as viable supply chains for both EU and African demand. • Innovative funding alternatives are reshaping capital flows. Sovereign financing is shifting toward Panda, Samurai bonds and domestic markets. Corporates will benefit from local-currency cash flows and DFI risk-sharing. Africa is not a story of sweeping transformation, but rather of incremental and bankable gains. European firms that align localised strategy with real infrastructure and skills investment will find durable returns. The strongest strategies pair Maghreb nodes with sub-Saharan hubs, build regional supply chains and structure financing to reduce FX exposure. "This is a moment for strategic alignment," added Tristan Gueret, Senior Analyst, Control Risks EMEA "Europe's localisation goals and Africa's industrial ambitions are converging and the firms that move early will shape the next decade." Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Control Risks Group Holdings Ltd. Download Image: https://apo-opa.co/46Fd3iQ Marketing contacts:

ARRI tracks 24 African countries using 11 political, security and economic indicators to produce annual risk and reward scores with ten-year trendlines. Developed by Control Risks and Oxford Economics Africa, the Index offers a comparative snapshot of market opportunities and risks across the continent. About Control Risks:

Control Risks is a global security and strategic intelligence firm. Across the physical and digital worlds, we deliver comprehensive security advice and solutions along with strategic intelligence that enable clients to make risk-based decisions and realise opportunities around the world. About Oxford Economics Africa:

Oxford Economics Africa's coverage provides comprehensive analysis of immediate and long-term economic prospects in addition to forecasts and commentary by country, sector and city that will benefit organisations monitoring risks or opportunities for their operations or investments in the continent. With headquarters in South Africa Oxford Economics Africa has a strong reputation for local knowledge, independence and quality. The firm employs a highly qualified team of economists, econometricians, quantitative analysts, political analysts and editors.



