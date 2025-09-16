The city of Grand Nancy, France, awarded a 6.8 MW solar carport tender to Holosolis, tying the 2027 project to its planned 5 GW factory in the Grand Est region.From pv magazine France The administration of the city of Nancy, in the Meurthe-et-Moselle department of the Grand Est region in northeastern France, announced it has selected solar modules from French manufacturer Holosolis for a 6.8 MW solar carport project under development at the Nancy Zenith concert hall. Holosolis is planning a 5 GW cell and module factory in Hambach, near Sarreguemines, in the same region. In 2024, the project secured ...

