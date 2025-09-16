Connected Health Market is Projected To Reach US$421.5 Billion By 2031 With CAGR of 6.5% During 2025-2031 | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global connected health market is observing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising emphasis on preventive healthcare, and advancements in medical technology.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the connected health market comprises a vast array of product types, applications, and end users, which are expected to register strength in the coming years.

Therefore, the report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including raw material/component provider, connected health market manufacturers, government agencies, regulatory bodies, and end users -valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and successfully unlocking new opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising emphasis on preventive healthcare, and advancements in medical technology are a few of the significant factors driving the global connected health market. Furthermore, AI and predictive analytics in healthcare, AI and predictive analytics in healthcare, and the rise of smart hospitals and edge computing will likely propel the demand for connected health in the future. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases stands as a pivotal driver for the growth of the connected health market. Chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders require continuous monitoring and management to prevent complications and hospitalizations. Connected Health solutions, which integrate digital tools, remote monitoring devices, and telehealth services, offer a seamless approach to managing these long-term illnesses by enabling real-time tracking and personalized care outside traditional clinical settings. For patients living with chronic diseases, consistent engagement with healthcare providers and adherence to treatment regimens are crucial.

Connected health platforms facilitate this by providing timely feedback and alerts, thus empowering patients to take proactive steps in managing their health. For example, continuous glucose monitoring systems connected to mobile apps allow diabetic patients to monitor blood sugar levels throughout the day, helping to reduce the risk of acute events such as hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia. Similarly, remote cardiac monitors enable physicians to track arrhythmias or heart failure symptoms in real time, allowing for early intervention before conditions worsen. As chronic diseases become more widespread globally, the demand for connected health solutions will continue to surge. These technologies support better disease management and patient engagement and alleviate the strain on healthcare infrastructure, positioning Connected Health as an indispensable component of future healthcare delivery. Advancements in Medical Technology: Advancements in medical technology play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the connected healthcare market. As healthcare shifts towards a more patient-centric approach, innovative medical devices and digital solutions enable seamless integration of health data, remote monitoring, and real-time communication between patients and healthcare providers. These technological improvements enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of healthcare services, making connected healthcare viable and essential for modern medical practice.

For instance, the development of wearable health devices, such as continuous glucose monitors and smart heart rate trackers, allows for constant health monitoring outside clinical settings. These devices collect critical health metrics and transmit them to healthcare professionals, enabling timely interventions and personalized treatment plans.

Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms further refines this process by analyzing large datasets to predict health trends and identify potential risks early. The FDA's clearance of AI-powered diagnostic tools, such as IDx-DR for diabetic retinopathy detection, demonstrates how advanced medical technology is being directly embedded into connected healthcare systems to improve patient outcomes.

Continuous innovation in medical technology fosters the development of new connected healthcare solutions and enhances the overall delivery and quality of care. These advancements are key drivers, transforming healthcare systems worldwide into more integrated, efficient, and patient-friendly networks. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the global connected health market is segmented into M-Health Devices and M-Health Services. The M-Health Services segment dominated the market in 2024.

By Application, the global connected health market is segmented into Monitoring Application, Diagnostic and Treatment, Healthcare Management, Wellness and Prevention, and Others. The Diagnosis and Treatment segment held the largest share of the connected health in 2024.

In terms of End User, the global connected health market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Home Monitoring and Others. The Home Monitoring segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Koninklijke Philips, Apple Inc., OMRON Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Fitbit LLC, Boston Scientific Corp, and Samsung Electronics Co. are among the key players profiled in the connected health market report.





Trending Topics: Smart and Wearable Health Devices, Predictive Health, Remote Patient Monitoring among others

Global Headlines

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) has topped a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) list of AI-enabled medical device authorizations for the fourth year in a row with 100 listed authorizations to date in the US This milestone reflects GE HealthCare's continued research and development (R&D) investment and focus on developing AI solutions to advance precision care by enhancing medical devices across the care journey. Smart devices, software, and cloud-based solutions, which are central to GE HealthCare's precision care strategy, help enhance patient outcomes, improve care teams' daily work, and boost healthcare professionals' efficiency. These AI-enabled devices help solve customer challenges and are in high demand, which contributes to orders, revenue, and growth for the company."





Abbott Laboratories had announced that it had partnered with Women as One to launch a new program. The program is designed to train more female and underrepresented physicians to pursue clinical trial research. It aims to help recruit clinical trial participants from historically underrepresented groups. Abbott provided funds to develop a CLIMB Research program, which provides skills training for underrepresented cardiologists. The program is built on Abbott's diversity in clinical trials initiative, which was established in 2021 to develop and create a more inclusive clinical trial ecosystem in the US."

Conclusion

Connected health is an integrated healthcare delivery model that leverages digital technology to provide patient-centered care across settings, including hospitals, homes, and remote locations. It encompasses technologies such as telemedicine, mHealth (mobile health), remote patient monitoring, wearable devices, and electronic health records (EHRs). These systems allow real-time communication between patients and healthcare providers, promoting proactive care, early intervention, and improved health outcomes.

Key benefits include enhanced access to care, reduced healthcare costs, improved chronic disease management, and increased patient engagement. Applications span across chronic disease monitoring, post-acute care, elderly care, fitness tracking, mental health, and preventive care. Connected health solutions can be categorized into telehealth platforms, wearable health devices, software solutions, and health information exchange systems.

