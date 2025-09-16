SMX Public Limited: SMX and REDWAVE Intend to Replace Recycling's Missing Link: Trust

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) just signed a Letter of Intent with BT-Systems' Competence Center REDWAVE, and the message is as sharp as it gets: conveyor belts are about to stop moving waste and start minting value.

This is not another recycling press release about bottles, bins, and municipal feel-good projects. This is about embedding proof into every piece of plastic and attaching real economic weight to every cycle of reuse. SMX has the molecular magic, REDWAVE has the high-speed muscle, and together they are turning recycling into the next great industrial play.

Here is the trick. SMX can tag materials at the sub-molecular level with invisible markers that cannot be forged or faked. Those markers link directly to a blockchain-backed digital passport that follows the plastic everywhere it goes. No more paperwork, no more trust-me certifications. Proof becomes inseparable from the product itself.

A Bold One-Two Recycling Punch

REDWAVE's platforms are already the backbone of sorting lines around the world. Their machines separate waste streams at lightning speed. But until now, those streams often left the plant with a question mark stamped on them. Mix-ups, mislabels, and greenwashing have all thrived in the gaps. By integrating SMX's markers into REDWAVE's systems, items sliding across a belt can now be detected, sorted, and certified in one motion. The result is not questionable bales of recycled plastic. The result is certified commodities, as tradable and tangible as copper or steel.

And this is where things get even more interesting. Once those materials are verified, SMX's Plastic Cycle Token (PCT) takes the baton. Certified recycled plastic is no longer just inventory. It becomes a digital asset that can be monetized and traded. Governments get enforcement tools with financial teeth. Companies gain pricing power. Stakeholders get exposure to an entirely new asset class built on the circular economy. Waste turns into wealth, and the factory floor becomes a mint.

A Pivotal Step Forward for Recycling Verification

SMX called this partnership a pivotal step, and it is easy to see why. When you start talking about setting global standards for certified recycling, you are no longer tinkering with compliance. You are deciding how industries define value and how markets measure success. That is the kind of leverage industrial revolutions are built on.

REDWAVE's machines have always been about efficiency. Now, with SMX's molecular traceability layered in, efficiency becomes trust. And trust is what finally makes circularity bankable.

The LOI sets the path forward: joint deployments, integrated systems, and benchmarks that other regions will be forced to recognize. If anyone doubts where this is heading, just look at Singapore. Its plastics passport initiative with SMX started as a pilot and quickly became a national model. Europe is now preparing to follow suit, with REDWAVE as the industrial partner on the ground.

Recycling has waited a long time to graduate from side hustle to main stage. With this planned partnership, it finally has its ticket. Conveyor belts will no longer just be shuttling waste from pile to pile. They will deliver certified, traceable, tradable commodities. That is not recycling as an afterthought. That is recycling as the next global market.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

