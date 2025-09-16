Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 16 September 2025
Edison issues report on BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE)
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE) is managed by Stefan Gries and Alexandra Dangoor, who are part of BlackRock's well resourced European equity team. Importantly, they are long-term investors, acting as owners in companies, rather than traders in shares. The managers aim to generate capital growth from a concentrated portfolio of high-quality European equities. Gries and Dangoor are finding exciting growth businesses with attractive end markets and predictable income trajectories, while also focusing on businesses undergoing structural change that have increased earnings potential. The managers are optimistic that the recent period of growth company valuation normalisation should eventually remove a performance headwind for the trust.
