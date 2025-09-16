Anzeige
Puffco, the Global Leader in Cannabis Consumption Technology, Debuts the Next Evolution of the Proxy Vaporizer

Higher performance, pro-level personalization, and ultimate versatility-available worldwide September 16 (Early Access) and September 23 (General Access)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025, the worldwide leader in cannabis technology, today unveiled the new Proxy: a smarter, smoother, and more powerful evolution of its iconic modular vaporizer. Designed to balance performance and flavor in every session, the new Proxy delivers bigger, more flavorful vapor, intuitive ergonomics, and app-enabled control-all at a lower $250 price point.

With a refined silhouette and upgraded 3D Chamber, the Proxy unlocks bigger hits, richer flavor, and reduced splash out. Improved battery life keeps the experience going longer while seamless compatibility with every Proxy attachment-past, present, and future-ensures endless ways to personalize and expand your journey.

Through the Puffco Connect App, users can now access pro-level customization, adjusting temperature, session length, vapor density, and even LED mood lighting directly from their phone. The Proxy has range, whether it's used straight out of the box for a simple, intuitive experience, or dialed in via App for total precision.

The launch also introduces two reimagined glass accessories-the Wizard and Bub-crafted in Onyx and Haze colorways.

As part of the rollout, Puffco will collaborate with Action Bronson-renowned rapper, artist, chef, cannabis advocate, and longtime Puffco supporter-who brings his signature energy and creativity to the campaign.

Roger Volodarsky, Puffco Founder & CEO, emphasized the connection:
"We're always working to make the best possible canvas for experiencing cannabis. Partnering with Action, who has been both an authentic fan of the Proxy and cultural tastemaker for years, is a natural pairing. He embodies the creativity, passion, and refinement that inspire us to keep pushing the limits of what's possible."

Years of in-house R&D and engineering deliver a perfect balance of flavor and vapor in the most versatile device Puffco has ever created.

"The new Proxy delivers Peak performance that can grow with your needs and ever-evolving style," said Avi Bajpai, Chief Technology Officer at Puffco. "By listening to the community, we were able to address pain points from the first-generation Proxy, while adding new features like mood lights and app integration-all at an even lower price point."

The Proxy kit will be available in Onyx and Haze colorways for $250, beginning September 16 for Early Access and September 23 for General Access at puffco.comand select retailers worldwide.

ABOUT PUFFCO

Puffco is the worldwide leader in cannabis concentrate consumption technology, pioneering award-winning devices that elevate every session. Founded in 2013, the company's 100+ person team has revolutionized the industry with iconic products like the Peak Pro smart rig, Proxy vaporizer pipe, Pivot portable pen, and Cupsy flower bubbler. Puffco fosters an authentic global community of over a million customers through in-person events like the annual Puffconhash festival and a highly engaged digital ecosystem. Its original content entertains, educates, and inspires millions, making Puffco the go-to source for cannabis culture, technology, and innovation. Puffco is building a future where the cannabis community can thrive-explore it at puffco.com.

Contact:
Betsy Kabaker
bkabaker@puffco.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5a5cf4f-8aac-4962-826e-56bb7f0edff0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1434193d-9cad-4557-bf99-e65c6bd9c5d7
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd53d8b8-79d7-4df3-a0c6-a0c499b2e85d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97af19c6-a3bb-4bb6-9741-0eea2f311474


