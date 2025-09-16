Whittier Trust Promotes Derek Hamblet to Senior Vice President in Reno Office

Reinforcing Whittier Trust's Culture of Excellence and Longstanding Commitment to Leadership Rooted in Client Service.

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada is proud to announce the promotion of Derek S. Hamblet to Senior Vice President and Client Advisor in the wealth management firm's Reno office. This advancement reflects both Derek's nearly two decades of experience and the firm's deepening dedication to serving Nevada families, who benefit from the state's advantageous trust laws and robust fiduciary framework.

As Senior Vice President and Client Advisor, Derek will continue guiding high-net-worth families, individuals, and tax-exempt entities as they navigate complex financial decisions while building multi-generational strategies designed to grow and protect wealth. With Nevada's favorable trust environment, Derek works closely with clients, their families, and their advisors to ensure they maximize the unique benefits available to them in the state.

"Derek's journey at Whittier Trust reflects steady growth and a consistent commitment to clients," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "From his early work as an analyst to his leadership today as a trusted advisor, he has continually built on his expertise and deepened his relationships with families. This promotion to Senior Vice President recognizes the impact he has made and the value he will continue to bring to our Nevada clients."

Derek began his Whittier Trust career as an Investment Analyst, where he focused on equity research in telecommunications and healthcare and supported the management of accounts for families and foundations. Over the years, he transitioned into advisory work, where his ability to connect with clients and tailor solutions earned him recognition and trust across generations.

A graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, Derek holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance with an emphasis in Economics and Accounting, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA). He has continued to sharpen his expertise through advanced designations, including CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional, Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA), and Honors Graduate of Cannon Trust School. He also remains engaged with the community as a member of the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation Planned Giving Advisory Council.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

