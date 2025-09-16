EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results
September 16th, 2025, 16:00 CEST
Brödernas publishes quarterly report for Jan-Jun 2025
Brödernas Group AB (publ) hereby publishes the financial report for the period 1 April - 30 June 2025 (Q2 report). The report is available as an attached document and on the company's website (investors.brodernas.nu).
1 January - 30 June 2025
Net sales amounted to SEK 195 m (204 m)
1 April - 30 June 2025
Net sales amounted to SEK 99 m (105 m)
Pursuant to the terms and conditions for Brödernas Group AB (publ)'s senior secured callable fixed rate bonds, it shall ensure that net leverage ratio (net interest bearing debt to EBITDA) does not exceed 6.00x. For the reference period ending 30 June 2025, net leverage ratio (calculated in accordance with the terms and conditions for the bonds) was in excess of 6.00x meaning that an event of default has occurred under the bond terms.
For further information, please contact:
Richard Forsshéll, CEO
+46 70 454 31 33
richard.forsshell@brodernas.se
This information is information that Brödernas Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CEST on September 16th 2025.
