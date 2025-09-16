Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 17:00 Uhr
Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Raytron Launches AI-Powered Thermal Imaging System to Revolutionize Large Scale Security Monitoring

YANTAI, China, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- How can sprawling oil pipelines, dark underground mines and climate-volatile ports achieve continuous, wide-area surveillance, especially at night or in extreme weather? Conventional CCTV system struggles with low visibility, narrow fields of view, and short detection ranges. Addressing these problems, Raytron has launched an AI-enhanced infrared imaging system that combines panoramic thermal camera with dual-spectrum PTZ camera to provide real-time, 360° monitoring for airports, harbors, oilfields, and industrial parks.

How Raytron's Thermal Camera Enable 360°Security Monitoring

Raytron's panoramic thermal camera designed to deliver 360° security coverage with minimal blind spots, capable of simultaneously detecting and tracking up to 128 targets at distances of up to 8 kilometers. Meanwhile, the dual-spectrum PTZ camera integrates a high-resolution infrared thermal module (up to 1920×1080) with a 4MP visible-light camera. Together, they provide high-definition monitoring in both day and night conditions.

How to Achieve Intelligent Alerts with Thermal Cameras?

Equipped with AI-based recognition and behavioral analytics, Raytron's thermal security system automatically identifies and tracks targets such as drones, pedestrians, vehicles, and vessels. Upon identifying a potential threat, it triggers audible and visual alarms, sending instant alerts to security personnel. This proactive thermal imaging security solution reduces false alarms, improves response efficiency, and transforms monitoring from passive observation into intelligent, real-time prevention.

A Real Case: Enhance Perimeter Security in a Large Oilfield

At a large oilfield in northern China plagued by security incidents, Raytron deployed a panoramic thermal camera on a 40-meter-high tower to monitor intrusion targets within a radius of 8 kilometers. Administrators can customize monitoring zones based on the location of oil wells. The panoramic thermal camera not only enabled multi-target detection and tracking, but also integrated with visible-light cameras for forensic evidence collection, enhancing oilfield perimeter protection, deterring organized theft and improving on-site security responsiveness.

Raytron: Innovating Smarter Security Solutions

Leveraging deep expertise in core infrared component and integrated systems, Raytron delivers highly reliable, scalable, and low-false-alarm thermal imaging solutions for industrial, security, and OEM applications. Moving forward, Raytron remains committed to advancing multi-sensor fusion and AI functionalities, empowering the energy, transportation, and maritime sectors with smarter, more resilient surveillance and protection systems.

For Further Information
Email: sales@raytrontek.com
Website: https://en.raytrontek.com
LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-launches-ai-powered-thermal-imaging-system-to-revolutionize-large-scale-security-monitoring-302557932.html

