OWNERS COUNSEL OF AMERICA: Owner's Counsel of America Opens Applications for the Toby Brigham Scholarship

A Chance for a 2L or 3L Law Student to Learn About the Field of Eminent Domain

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Owners' Counsel of America (OCA), a national association of experienced eminent domain lawyers who focus on representing property owners, annually awards one law student a scholarship to attend a conference focused on eminent domain. The Toby Prince Brigham OCA Scholarship was created in 2021 following the passing of OCA's founder Toby Prince Brigham, who was a passionate advocate for property owners and the principle that owners are entitled to just compensation. Mr. Brigham was a dynamic speaker who sought to inspire and educate others about this area of the law. The Brigham Scholarship is designed to inspire the next generation of lawyers to take up the cause of protecting private property rights and introduce them to this unique area of real estate law.

The prestigious OCA Brigham Scholarship offers one student the opportunity to learn from and network with the nation's leading eminent domain lawyers by attending the pre-eminent property rights conference - the ALI-CLE Eminent Domain and Land Valuation and Litigation Conference. The conference has been held for over 40 years in various cities and offers both basic and advanced topic tracks across two-and-a-half days.

Prior scholarship recipients report that they enjoyed the subject matter and that the networking opportunities from the conference helped them secure jobs at respected law firms. Several have continued to attend the conference and mentor future scholarship recipients. Those interested in applying for the 2025 Toby Prince Brigham OCA Scholarship (to attend the conference in Savannah, Georgia, Jan. 22-24, 2026) are invited to submit an application, due Nov. 1, 2025. Contact info@ownerscounsel.com with questions.

Contact Information

Heather Cunningham

Executive Director

ownerscounsel@gmail.com

303-806-5155

SOURCE: OWNERS COUNSEL OF AMERICA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/owners-counsel-of-america-opens-applications-for-the-toby-brigham-scholarship-1073991