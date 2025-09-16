RELYEZ ENERGY STORAGE INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD: RelyEZ at RE+ 2025: Redefining Energy Storage as the Real Estate of the Energy Era

"Turning Energy Storage into Assets: RelyEZ's Value for U.S. Investors"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / At RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas, the conversation was not only about technologies on display but about the financial future of clean energy. Solar and wind are now mainstream, but it is energy storage that determines whether renewables can truly stand on their own. In this new reality, RelyEZ is positioning storage not as a supporting component, but as a bankable asset class - one that investors can treat like real estate: tangible, reliable, and revenue-generating.

With recognition as a Top 10 BESS provider by S&P Global, more than 15 GWh of projects already executed, and an annual capacity of 20 GWh, RelyEZ is proving it has both the scale and credibility to lead this transformation. Backed by BloombergNEF Tier-1 ratings and Munich Re insurance, the company is de-risking storage investments on a global level.

From Hardware to Bankable Assets

Asked what makes RelyEZ different, Uri, RelyEZ's U.S. Business Development Manager, was clear:

"We don't just deliver hardware - we deliver confidence. With our scale, technology, and execution, RelyEZ is setting new benchmarks for reliability and performance."

That confidence comes from the company's full-spectrum strategy. RelyEZ covers the entire lifecycle of a project:

Origination & design with grid-forming capabilities and immersive liquid-cooling

Financing & insurance backed by global partners such as Munich Re

Deployment & integration at utility and C/I scale

Operations & trading through the EnergyHub EMS and EnergyCloud AI platforms

By aligning the technical, financial, and operational layers, RelyEZ transforms projects into predictable, multi-revenue assets. This is what makes the company resilient even in turbulent times - tariffs, supply chain disruptions, or policy shifts.

Why Timing Matters

Global demand for storage is accelerating. The U.S. alone is forecasted to need tens of gigawatts of capacity by the end of the decade, driven by data center load, electrification, and grid reliability needs. For Uri, this creates a unique moment:

"Energy storage is no longer optional - it's essential. The market is scaling fast, and RelyEZ is ready with bankable solutions. Partnering with us now means joining the growth of a company that is defining how energy storage becomes a financial asset class."

Unlike many entrants chasing short-term opportunities, RelyEZ is building for longevity. With its bankability framework, investors can secure stable returns while utilities and developers gain confidence that assets will perform for decades.

The U.S. Strategy: Global Scale, Local Fit

RelyEZ's U.S. market strategy combines global leadership with local alignment. Its solutions comply with U.S. standards, meet investor expectations, and adapt to regional project needs - from C/I to utility-scale.

Uri explained:

"We combine global best practices with U.S. compliance. From design to long-term O&M, we bring certainty to projects, ensuring they're not only technically sound but also financially secure."

This balance allows RelyEZ to serve as a bridge between global innovation and local execution.

The Depth of Full-Spectrum Energy Asset Management

Full-Spectrum Energy Asset Management is not a slogan - it is the foundation of RelyEZ's resilience. It means projects are conceived, financed, insured, operated, and optimized under a single framework.

This model enables:

Predictable returns through multi-revenue market participation (frequency regulation, capacity markets, trading)

Operational stability through predictive maintenance and AI-driven monitoring

Risk reduction by integrating financing, insurance, and technology into one package

Uri emphasized:

"Even in the face of tariffs or policy uncertainty, our model keeps assets profitable. It's about making energy storage as investable as traditional real estate."

Looking Ahead

RelyEZ's vision extends far beyond project delivery. It is about reshaping how storage is valued - moving it from a cost line item to an asset class in its own right. The company's "three-car strategy" - leading in project development, construction, and long-term operation/trading - is already showing results across global markets, and the U.S. is its next major frontier.

As RE+ 2025 made clear, the companies that will define the next decade are not those who can simply build batteries, but those who can turn gigawatts into financial assets.

RelyEZ is already doing that - proving that storage is not just technology, but the real estate of the energy era.

