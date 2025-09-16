Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Convoy of Hope and Georgia-Pacific Continue Their Partnership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / When disaster strikes, we are ready to help, thanks to our long-standing partnership with Convoy of Hope. Since 2008, we have donated more than $11 million in products to Convoy of Hope, from paper towels and toilet paper for hygiene kits to lumber and building materials to help rebuild homes and businesses. Together with our partners, we restore hope and rebuild lives in times of need.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Quilted Northern®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: news.gp.com. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

