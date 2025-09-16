New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today the expansion of its global energy finance and infrastructure practices with the addition of three partners in the firm's New York office: Jeeseon Ahn, Jared Joyce-Schleimer and Jason Lewis. Bracewell has one of the largest dedicated energy practices globally, and their arrival in the New York office enhances Bracewell's US project finance and power teams, building on the firm's international reputation for excellence on energy and infrastructure projects across multiple jurisdictions.

"We're excited to welcome Jeeseon, Jared and Jason to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "They are highly regarded practitioners, whose combined experience in project finance, private credit, commodities and derivatives enhances our ability to serve clients across the energy and infrastructure sectors."

"The addition of Jeeseon, Jared and Jason significantly strengthens our market-leading energy and infrastructure practices and our New York energy finance and power teams," added Stephanie Koo Song, chair of Bracewell's business and regulatory section.

"The addition of these experienced practitioners to our award-winning energy finance team reflects the continued growth of Bracewell's project finance practice and our unwavering commitment to providing clients with first-class support on their most significant projects. Their experience and market knowledge will further enhance the capabilities of our New York office and our global project finance platform," noted Oliver Irwin, chair of Bracewell's global project finance practice.

Jeeseon Ahn

Jeeseon Ahn represents financial institutions, sponsors and developers on domestic and international project financings, structured financings, investments and other transactions involving renewable and conventional power, oil and gas, mining, carbon markets, and data centers and digital infrastructure. She also has significant experience representing export credit agencies and multilateral development banks on cross-border energy and infrastructure projects in Latin America and Asia. Ahn received her J.D. from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in 2008 and her B.A. from Yale University in 2002. She joins Bracewell from McDermott Will & Emery.

"Bracewell offers a strong project finance platform, drawing on deep experience in the energy and infrastructure industries, and I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to expand the firm's project finance offerings and help our clients achieve their goals on projects that drive both innovation and economic growth," said Ahn.

Jared Joyce-Schleimer

Jared Joyce-Schleimer advises borrowers and sponsors, lenders and investors on financings for major energy and infrastructure transactions at all stages of the project lifecycle. He has covered conventional and renewable power and storage, as well as data centers, oil and gas, ports, satellites, toll roads and water. He also counsels private equity sponsors and private credit funds in a variety of financing transactions. Joyce-Schleimer received his J.D., cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and earned his Master of Public Policy in Homeland Security and International Development from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University in 2008. He graduated with a B.S., with honors, from the University of South Carolina in 2003. He joins from Orrick.

"I am excited to join Bracewell, with my former colleague Jeeseon Ahn and energy finance veteran Jason Lewis, to offer our clients the winning combination of excellent project finance and private credit capabilities together with the strength and breadth of Bracewell's deep energy platform," said Joyce-Schleimer.

Jason Lewis

Jason Lewis has extensive experience with energy and commodities, including a wide variety of commercial arrangements with respect to thermal and renewable power, natural gas, crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel and industrial metals. He advises clients on structuring and negotiating physical and financial contracts, ISDA-based hedging, and credit support arrangements for renewable and conventional power, and supports project financing and M&A transactions with embedded derivative or offtake elements. Lewis earned his J.D. from Cornell Law School in 1997 and his B.A., cum laude, from Duke University in 1994. He joins from Winston & Strawn.

"Joining Bracewell is an exceptional opportunity to leverage my experience in commodities and derivatives alongside a team renowned for its deep expertise in the energy and infrastructure sectors," said Lewis.

Ahn, Joyce-Schleimer and Lewis are the latest lateral partners who have recently joined Bracewell's global energy and finance team. Other recent partner hires include Bryan L. Clark, J. Dean Hinderliter and Peter W. Rogers in Dallas; Susan Ormand Berry and Michelle T. Boudreaux in Houston; François Feuillat in London; Parker A. Lee and Derek L. Young in New York; Arnaud Bélisaire, Simon Cudennec and Anne Lapierre in Paris; and Hans P. Dyke in Washington, DC.

Jeeseon Ahn, Bracewell LLP, Partner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9451/266631_17885c6d4443c9a0_001full.jpg

Jared Joyce-Schleimer, Bracewell LLP, Partner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9451/266631_17885c6d4443c9a0_002full.jpg

Jason Lewis, Bracewell LLP, Partner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9451/266631_17885c6d4443c9a0_003full.jpg

About Bracewell's Project Finance and Power Practices

Bracewell is a firm of choice for the world's leading lenders, project sponsors, and developers when it comes to financing complex projects, including thermal and renewable power projects, oil and gas developments and critical infrastructure initiatives. The firm is also recognized as having one of the leading global power practices with a large and diverse group of power sector clients, including privately held and consumer-owned utilities, independent power producers, retail electric businesses, and commodity trading houses.

With market-leading practitioners strategically positioned across the United States, United Kingdom, France and Middle East, Bracewell consistently handles groundbreaking transactions and pioneering "first-of-their-kind" energy projects that set industry precedents.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266631

SOURCE: Bracewell