Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 17:26 Uhr
Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual September Small-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day September Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, September 17-18, 2025. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT

Wednesday, September 17, 2025 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

*****

Columbus McKinnon Corp (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)

9:15-9:45

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American:MPTI)

ParkOhio Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH)

*****

10:00-10:30

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI)

High Tide, Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

10:45-11:15

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

11:30-12:00

Benchmark (NYSE:BHE)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

12:15-12:45

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

1:00-1:30

LICT Corporation (OTC PINK:LICT)

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

*****

1:45-2:15

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

*****

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX:GAMI)

2:30-3:00

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

*****

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)

3:15-3:45

*****

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

*****

4:00-4:30

*****

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

1x1s Only

(17th)

51Talk (NYSE American:COE)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American:EVI)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE:IIIN)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kforce Inc. (NYSE:KFRC)

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

*All Times EDT

Thursday, September 18, 2025 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

*****

Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)

*****

9:15-9:45

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions (NASDAQ:DYAI)

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR)

*****

10:00-10:30

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

*****

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

10:45-11:15

*****

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

11:30-12:00

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

The LGL Group (NYSE American:LGL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

12:15-12:45

*****

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc (NASDAQ:KGEI)

1:00-1:30

ISG, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

1:45-2:15

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

*****

2:30-3:00

SBC Medical Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SBC)

F&M Bank (NASDAQ:FMAO)

*****

3:15-3:45

*****

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

4:00-4:30

*****

*****

Faraday Future Intelligent (NASDAQ:FFAI)

1x1s Only

(18 th )

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

*****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Lighthouse Equity Research ("Lighthouse") programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

Contact:
Ally Cecil
Conference Coordinator
acecil@sidoti.com
212-453-7031

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sidoti-events-llcs-virtual-september-small-cap-conference-1074183

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
