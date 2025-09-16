Cascale Acquires Sustainable Furnishings Council Key Assets

Acquisition will expand goals to combat climate change and support decent work in the global home furnishings sector

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Cascale has acquired key assets of the nonprofit Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC), the only industry-wide member organization dedicated to advancing sustainability in home furnishings. After expanding beyond apparel into the wider consumer goods industry, which includes home furnishings, Cascale leads the drive to combat climate change and support decent work across the value chain. At Cascale's 2025 Annual Meeting in Hong Kong, Rick Ridgeway, author, former Patagonia executive, and Cascale co-founder, joined Scarlette Tapp, SFC Executive Director, to announce the key asset acquisition.

SFC services will now be delivered by Cascale, while SFC continues as a membership organisation for a transitional period. This means SFC members benefit from the same trusted brand - with expanded global support and expertise from Cascale.

"From the beginning, Cascale has worked to unite industries around a shared vision: tackling climate change and supporting decent work throughout the value chain," said Rick Ridgeway, author, former Patagonia executive, and Cascale co-founder. "Sustainability cannot be siloed - it must be systemic, spanning every sector that touches people and the planet."

"For nearly two decades, SFC has worked to embed sustainability in the DNA of the home furnishings industry," said Scarlette Tapp, Executive Director, Sustainable Furnishings Council. "Cascale will ensure that this legacy will not only continue, but scale globally - supporting businesses that are committed to reducing their environmental footprint and improving social outcomes."

"Cascale is evolving as the leading industry association for sustainability in consumer goods," said Harsh Saini, Cascale interim CEO. "We're expanding our capacity to drive climate action and decent work across a broader value chain - from fashion to furnishings and beyond."

"This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for SFC," said Michela O'Connor Abrams, MOCA+ CEO and SFC Board Chair. "Cascale's global reach and cross-sector leadership bring new energy to our mission and greater impact for our members, who have long been pioneers in sustainable design and manufacturing."

Cascale will uphold SFC's nearly 20-year legacy of education, training, and advocacy. Based in North Carolina, with most members based in North America, SFC leads efforts to promote decarbonization, reduce waste, and minimize the use of toxic chemicals in the home furnishings value chain. SFC's tools and expertise, including the Eco-Insight Assessment Tool, accredited sustainability course, and support for the Wood Furniture Scorecard program, will continue to be available to SFC members and will eventually become part of Cascale's global offering, benefiting members worldwide. The move follows the successful acquisition, announced in February 2025, of the Better Buying Institute's tools.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

Rick Ridgeway and Scarlett Tapp announce acquisition at Cascale Annual Meeting 2025

